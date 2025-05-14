How to defeat Illuminate Stingrays in Helldivers 2

Illuminate Stingrays in Helldivers 2 are among the most annoying enemies to deal with. They're fast, don’t stick around, and when they do slow down, they bombard your squad with Blue Plasma that can wipe you out quickly. Moreover, these flying jets (also called Interlopers) don’t stay on the screen for long, so timing your attacks properly is key.

Here’s how to deal with them properly.

How to take down Illuminate Stingrays in Helldivers 2

Take cover while the Interloper flyby (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC // Youtube@ECHO-505)

Illuminate Stingrays in Helldivers 2 don’t have shields and only come with medium armor. That’s good news, because it means there are a bunch of weapons that can damage them — if you can hit them.

They’re much weaker than Automaton Gunships, but harder to hit since they don’t hover for long. Still, there’s a clear pattern: they slow down before attacking, and that’s your window.

When do Illuminate Stingrays in Helldivers 2 attack?

They zoom around the map, then slow down before projecting a long blue targeting line on the ground. Right after that, they sweep Plasma fire across the area. That’s when you dive or take cover. The second you see that light show starting is when they’re the easiest to hit — they pause just long enough for a clean shot or lock-on.

Best weapons to use against Illuminate Stingrays in Helldivers 2

Taking down the Interloper in Helldivers 2 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC // Youtube@ECHO-505)

GR-8 Recoilless Rifle – This weapon hits hard. One shot is enough to bring a Stingray down, but you’ve gotta be ready. Wait for that hover moment before the bombing run. Aim quickly and fire. If you miss, you probably won’t get another shot.

– This weapon hits hard. One shot is enough to bring a Stingray down, but you’ve gotta be ready. Wait for that hover moment before the bombing run. Aim quickly and fire. If you miss, you probably won’t get another shot. EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank – Like the above option, one well-aimed shot from this weapon can bring the Stingray down. You don’t want to waste this on random shots, though – wait for the attack phase when they slow down.

– Like the above option, one well-aimed shot from this weapon can bring the Stingray down. You don’t want to waste this on random shots, though – wait for the attack phase when they slow down. FAF-14 Spear – This is one of the few weapons that can lock on to them. The rocket will keep chasing them, even when they go back into high-speed flight.

– This is one of the few weapons that can lock on to them. The rocket will keep chasing them, even when they go back into high-speed flight. R-36 Eruptor – Great for those who want to use a Primary weapon. One or two direct hits will do the job. Stingrays fly in predictable lines, so if you know where they’re going, this weapon makes it easier to hit them. Plus, it works great against most Illuminate units.

– Great for those who want to use a Primary weapon. One or two direct hits will do the job. Stingrays fly in predictable lines, so if you know where they’re going, this weapon makes it easier to hit them. Plus, it works great against most Illuminate units. PLAS-101 Purifier / PLAS-1 Scorcher – Both of these can kill Stingrays, but you need to land enough shots before they fly off again. Don’t charge shots with the Purifier — just spam fire when the Stingrays show up. These rifles are also solid picks for everything else Illuminate throws at you, except Harvesters.

Do regular weapons work?

Yes, but it takes longer. Guns like the P-113 Verdict or the AR-23P Liberator Penetrator can damage the Stingrays, but they aren’t ideal unless you're accurate and the enemy sticks around long enough. These serve as good backups rather than your primary choice.

Bonus tip – Use their fire against them

Stingrays can damage their team. If you position yourself right, you can bait them into blasting their troops. It’s risky, but satisfying if you time it right.

This concludes our guide to taking down the Illuminate Stingrays in Helldivers 2.

