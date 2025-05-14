How does weapon customization work in Helldivers 2?

Weapon customization is finally in Helldivers 2 with the May 13, 2025, update, and it currently only applies to Primary weapons. The rest of the arsenal remains untouched for now; however, the developers did mention that future updates may expand this feature to include Secondary weapons, throwables, and support kits.

Here is a quick guide on weapon customization in Helldivers 2.

How to access weapon customization in Helldivers 2

Patterns for weapon customization (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

To customize a weapon, go to the loadout console on your ship and choose your Primary weapon. If it’s eligible for customization, you’ll see a yellow "customize" button in the bottom right of the screen. Press it, and you’ll be taken to a menu with two tabs:

Attachments – where you change parts like Optics, Underbarrels, Muzzles, and Magazines.

– where you change parts like Optics, Underbarrels, Muzzles, and Magazines. Patterns – where you apply different Skins or camo, unlocked as you level the weapon.

Not every weapon will have every type of attachment. Some might only allow optics or muzzles. The available options vary from gun to gun.

Note: Weapons like the StA-52 Assault Rifle and the StA-11 SMG cannot be customized at the time of writing.

How to unlock Attachments

You can’t access all Attachments right away. To unlock more parts, you need to level up the weapon. This is done by using it in missions, after which your gun gets XP. The more missions you complete with that weapon, the more XP it gets. As it levels up, new Attachments and skins become available. For example, if you gain 1,000 XP on a mission, you also gain 1,000 XP for your Primary weapon.

How to buy attachments

After a part is unlocked, buy it using Requisition Slips. Go to the Armory, select your weapon, and press L3 (left stick) to open the Customization menu. If a part is unlocked and you have enough Slips, you can purchase and equip it.

Each attachment changes the gun's stats. For example, some parts will help reduce recoil or improve accuracy. Check how each part affects your weapon using the stat box on the right side of the screen. You can also save different versions of your weapons, allowing you to swap between setups based on the mission.

That's all for now on weapon customization in Helldivers 2.

