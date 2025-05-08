The Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond has been announced via an official PlayStation blog, and it promises a ton of new content. This premium Warbond introduces new weapons, armor sets, cosmetic items, and much more that the fans are sure to enjoy. With only a few days left before it arrives, many players would be eager to know what it brings to the table.

On that note, here's everything we currently know about the Helldivers 2 Master of Ceremony Warbond.

The Masters of Ceremony Warbond will be available in the in-game shop, costing 1,000 Super Credits, just like the previous Borderline Justice Warbond. You can earn Super Credits by completing various in-game challenges or simply spending real-life money.

CQC-1 One True Flag (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The CQC-1 One True Flag is the new Stratagem added to the game. This unique item allows players to wield the Super Earth flag as a melee weapon. Functioning as a spear, the flag can be used to impale enemies, symbolizing the might of Managed Democracy. It also serves the additional purpose of a rallying point.

Weapons and utilities

Using the sword (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

There are three new weapons arriving with the Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond:

R-2 Amendment: A marksman rifle equipped with a 20-round magazine and an attached bayonet. It is suitable for both ranged engagements and close-quarters combat.

A marksman rifle equipped with a 20-round magazine and an attached bayonet. It is suitable for both ranged engagements and close-quarters combat. CQC-2 Sabre: A ceremonial melee weapon that is very similar to traditional military swords. It's ideal for Helldivers seeking a touch of elegance in combat.

A ceremonial melee weapon that is very similar to traditional military swords. It's ideal for Helldivers seeking a touch of elegance in combat. G-142 Pyrotech Grenade: This grenade releases a display of sparks before detonating in a fiery explosion, adding flair to your offensive arsenal.

Armor sets

The Masters of Ceremony Warbond will also add two new armor sets to the game:

RE-1861 Parade Commander (Light Armor)

(Light Armor) RE-2310 Honorary Guard (Medium Armor)

The RE-1861 Parade Commander will allow for agility without compromising on style. Meanwhile, the RE-2310 Honorary Guard will offer a great balance between protection and mobility. Both armor sets will feature the Reinforced Epaulettes perk.

Emotes and victory poses

The Masters of Ceremony Warbond in Helldivers 2 will introduce the Lockstep emote for players to enjoy. It is purely for fun and does not provide any combat advantage.

Capes, Player Banners, and Player Title

All items in the new premium Warbond (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Here are the other items introduced in the Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond:

Capes

Humble Regalia: A cape featuring red, black, and gold hues, complementing the Parade Commander armor.

A cape featuring red, black, and gold hues, complementing the Parade Commander armor. Federation's Embrace: Designed to pair with the Honorary Guard armor, and honors the legacy of Super Earth.

Player Banners

Humble Regalia

Federation's Embrace

Player Title

Decorated Hero

The Helldivers 2 Masters of Ceremony Warbond will be available on May 15, 2025, for both PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Players will be able to access it from the in-game stop. For more details, you can check out the official blog here.

