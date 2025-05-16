How to defeat Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2

The Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2 are hulking monstrosities that are lumps of mutated Voteless fused together. You'll encounter them when fighting against the Illumination in the third-person shooter. While dealing with one wouldn't be a massive issue, things get dicey when you have to fight groups of them. However, just like every other enemy, bullets can take down the Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2.

This article lists the best ways of dispatching the grotesque monsters while playing as soldiers of the Super Earth.

A guide to killing Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2

Blowing the mutated monstrosity to kingdom come (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Note: The amount of Fleshmobs you'll encounter also depends on the difficulty. For example, Super Helldive will spawn more of these monsters.

The Fleshmobs are usually found with packs of Voteless mobs. If any player gets in the mutant's vision, they will maniacally dash towards them. Once in melee distance, the monster will start mauling the soldier with its arms. What makes the Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2 terrifying is their thick skin and large health. They aren't staggered by a majority of weapons. Thus, you'll need at least one heavy-hitting firearm in your loadout.

The quickest way to kill Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2 is by using a Support Weapon. The W.A.S.P. Launcher is a great pick since it fires homing missiles, meaning you'll have a higher chance of hitting the monster. Around four-to-five fire rockets should be enough to kill one. The Launcher also has a high firing rate, making it a perfect counter to the horrid abomination.

Other good Support Weapons alternatives are:

AC-8 Autocannon (Flak Mode)

APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle

GL-21 Grenade Launcher

MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun

RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher

Best Primary and Secondary Weapons to deal with Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2

Due to a Fleshmob's high health pool, you'll require comparatively more ammo and time to dispatch it with Primary and Secondary Weapons. Your best bet is to use flamethrowers, since fire is effective against the titular monsters. Explosive Weapons are also great since they target multiple parts of the monster at once. Here are the best options:

Explosive Weapons:

R-36 Eruptor Rifle

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

PLAS-101 Purifier

PLAS-1 Scorcher

SG-8P Punisher Plasma

Fire Weapons:

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary

SG-451 Cookout

If you're out of ammo for these weapons, your best bet is to fire at the Voteless that make up the Fleshmob. Target the blue glowing heads. Once they're destroyed, the monster's innards will be exposed. Targeting these will deal a good chunk of damage.

Focusing your fire on its legs is also a good option, although destroying them won't slow the monster down.

When it comes to dodging its attacks, maintain a distance in general. But most importantly, avoid its unstoppable charge attack at all costs. The only thing that will stagger the Fleshmob out of it is the Orbital EMS Strike.

Those were the various ways in which you can dispatch the Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

