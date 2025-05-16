How to defeat Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2

The Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2 are hulking monstrosities that are lumps of mutated Voteless fused together. You'll encounter them when fighting against the Illumination in the third-person shooter. While dealing with one wouldn't be a massive issue, things get dicey when you have to fight groups of them. However, just like every other enemy, bullets can take down the Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2.
This article lists the best ways of dispatching the grotesque monsters while playing as soldiers of the Super Earth.
A guide to killing Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2
Note: The amount of Fleshmobs you'll encounter also depends on the difficulty. For example, Super Helldive will spawn more of these monsters.
The Fleshmobs are usually found with packs of Voteless mobs. If any player gets in the mutant's vision, they will maniacally dash towards them. Once in melee distance, the monster will start mauling the soldier with its arms. What makes the Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2 terrifying is their thick skin and large health. They aren't staggered by a majority of weapons. Thus, you'll need at least one heavy-hitting firearm in your loadout.
The quickest way to kill Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2 is by using a Support Weapon. The W.A.S.P. Launcher is a great pick since it fires homing missiles, meaning you'll have a higher chance of hitting the monster. Around four-to-five fire rockets should be enough to kill one. The Launcher also has a high firing rate, making it a perfect counter to the horrid abomination.
Other good Support Weapons alternatives are:
- AC-8 Autocannon (Flak Mode)
- APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle
- GL-21 Grenade Launcher
- MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun
- RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher
Best Primary and Secondary Weapons to deal with Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2
Due to a Fleshmob's high health pool, you'll require comparatively more ammo and time to dispatch it with Primary and Secondary Weapons. Your best bet is to use flamethrowers, since fire is effective against the titular monsters. Explosive Weapons are also great since they target multiple parts of the monster at once. Here are the best options:
Explosive Weapons:
- R-36 Eruptor Rifle
- CB-9 Exploding Crossbow
- PLAS-101 Purifier
- PLAS-1 Scorcher
- SG-8P Punisher Plasma
Fire Weapons:
- SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary
- SG-451 Cookout
If you're out of ammo for these weapons, your best bet is to fire at the Voteless that make up the Fleshmob. Target the blue glowing heads. Once they're destroyed, the monster's innards will be exposed. Targeting these will deal a good chunk of damage.
Focusing your fire on its legs is also a good option, although destroying them won't slow the monster down.
When it comes to dodging its attacks, maintain a distance in general. But most importantly, avoid its unstoppable charge attack at all costs. The only thing that will stagger the Fleshmob out of it is the Orbital EMS Strike.
Those were the various ways in which you can dispatch the Fleshmobs in Helldivers 2
