Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox Series S/X: Release date and more revealed

PlayStation Publishing LLC's Helldivers 2 is finally coming to Xbox Series S/X. Xbox announced the news by sharing a release trailer on its official YouTube channel. Effectively, Helldivers 2 is ending its run as a PlayStation exclusive and will now be a multi-platform title. Pre-orders have already started, and players can sign up to receive free rewards with a copy of Helldivers.

This article covers everything you need to know about Helldivers arriving on Xbox Series X/S.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Helldivers 2 Xbox Series X/S release date revealed

Helldivers 2 will be coming to Xbox Series X/S on August 26, 2024. Just like PC, players can pre-order two editions of the title — Standard and Super Citizen — on their Xbox consoles. The Standard Edition, which is also the base version, has a price tag of $39.99, whereas the Super Citizen Edition is priced at $59.99. Players can pre-order both editions from the official Xbox store website.

Gamers will receive a free bonus in-game item when they pre-order Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series X/S. The bonus pre-order bundle includes the following items:

R-7 Ambassador of the Brand : Promotional armor made by SUMY Corp. as part of a highly successful marketing campaign for frozen yogurt.

: Promotional armor made by SUMY Corp. as part of a highly successful marketing campaign for frozen yogurt. TR-62 Knight : Crafted to deliver Justice to the darkest crevices of the galaxy.

: Crafted to deliver Justice to the darkest crevices of the galaxy. TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy: Bearers of this armor ride no equine mount, but are nonetheless borne to battle atop the trusty steed of Liberty.

The Super Citizen Edition will feature some additional premium items. Here's what you'll get with a copy:

Helldivers 2 full game for Xbox Series X|S.

for Xbox Series X|S. DP-53 Savior of the Free Armour Set.

Armour Set. Will of the People Cape.

Cape. MP-98 Knight Weapon.

Weapon. Super Citizen Status.

Status. Stratagem Hero Ship Game.

Ship Game. Premium Warbond Token.

According to the official Xbox Helldivers 2 store page, this version of the game will offer all the same features as on other platforms, with guaranteed 60 fps on the 4K Ultra HD graphics preset.

Lastly, a recent leak by @Iron_S1ghts suggests that the Illuminate might return in Helldivers 2. Another leak shows new Illuminate beams appearing in the game files, likely intended for the Illusionist Cultist and Heavy Harvester. These enemies could be added after Helldivers launches on Xbox consoles, but this is not confirmed, as the leak has no official backing.

That covers everything there is to know about the upcoming release of Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series S/X. Follow Sportskeeda for more gaming news and updates.

