All new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2025 

Microsoft has released a list of new titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2025. According to a blog by Xbox Wire, they will be playable on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox PC, and Game Pass. The list includes indie games like Music Drive: Chase the Beat and multiplayer titles such as Mecha BREAK, along with several others that players can play after paying a subscription fee.

This article lists all games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2025.

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2025

Here are all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2025:

Mecha BREAK (July 1, 2025)

Irem Collection Volume 3 (July 1, 2025)

No Heroes Here 2 (July 1, 2025)

Arena Renovation (July 2, 2025)

Dead of Darkness (July 2, 2025)

Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest Windows + Xbox Bundle (July 2, 2025)

Mystic Thief – Elemental Conquest (Xbox Series X/S) (July 2, 2025)

Rally Arcade Classics (July 2, 2025)

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Extra Krusty Edition (July 2, 2025)

Music Drive: Chase the Beat (July 3, 2025)

Aery: Titans of the Future (July 4, 2025)

All The Words She Wrote (July 4, 2025)

Beat of Life (July 4, 2025)

Farm Together 2 (July 4, 2025)

Frozen Axe (July 4, 2025)

Golf Guys (July 4, 2025)

Novel Rogue (July 4, 2025)

These games will be on the Xbox Game Pass catalogue in July 2025. Mecha BREAK is by far the most popular title on the list. It will be available to play on the day of its release, which is July 2, 2025.

In this fast-paced third-person shooter, players take control of mecha suits known as Strikers. The game has extensive customization options and a huge arsenal that can be used to tackle opponents during battles.

Players interested in a relaxed arcade game can try SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off. This title involves a cooking adventure in Bikini Bottom. Gamers can interact with fan-favorite characters like SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and Mr Krabs. The objective is to cook and serve Krabby Patties and other dishes like pancakes and hot dogs.

There are 18 other games that players can access after July 2, 2025, if they get the Xbox Game Pass. The Game Pass subscription starts at $19.99 per month. It provides access to hundreds of games, including EA Play, and day one releases like Doom: The Dark Ages and Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered.

