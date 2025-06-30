All PlayStation Plus games for July 2025 

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus freebies for July 2025, allowing subscribers to snag some great new games to add to their library. This time, some major heavy hitters are in tow, including entries from long-running, beloved franchises. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the service, a popular action-RPG as well as a big-name fighting game are included in the list.
Read on to learn about all the games available for free for subscribers for the month of July. Here are the details.
All PlayStation Plus July 2025 games listed
These will be available to grab from July 1, 2025, to August 4, 2025, for players with a subscription across all PS Plus tiers, from the basic Essential to Extra and Premium/Deluxe:
- Diablo 4 (PS4, PS5)
- King of Fighters XV (PS4, PS5)
- Jusant (PS5)
The first one is the latest action-RPG in Blizzard Entertainment's long-running franchise. Players will be able to pick from several unique classes and navigate the hostile world of Sanctuary and fight against the hordes of the evil Lilith.
Then there's the latest entry in SNK's legendary King of Fighters series. Many fan-favorite heroes return in a 2.5D rendition to satiate players' competitive thirst, either solo or in multiplayer across 1v1 battles.
Lastly, Jusant is a sandbox exploration game with platforming elements created by Life Is Strange developer DONT NOD. As an unnamed protagonist, players will scale a post-apocalyptic world with several tools at their disposal. Unlike the other two games, which are also on PS4 in addition to PS5, this game is only available for the PS5 console.
All PlayStation Plus 15th anniversary celebration events
This month also celebrates PlayStation Plus' 15th anniversary, so Sony has announced a series of events that players can partake in throughout July 2025:
- WWE 2K25 Game Trial: PS Plus Premium users can temporarily download 2K's latest wrestling game for free and try it out while the offer lasts.
- Monster Hunter Wilds Game Trial: Capcom's latest monster slayer entry is also available for players to take a shot at, letting players on the fence decide if they want to buy the full game and experience what new revolutionary changes this ambitious entry ahs made.
- Valorant PS Plus Pack: All PS Plus members will have access to a free Valorant that includes the following cosmetics: 2x Prelude to Chaos Gun Buddy, 1x Kohaku & Matsuba Player Card, 1x Imperium Spray, 1x Chronovoid Spray, 10x Radianite Points.
- PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Cup (ends on July 31): EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, UFC, Madden NFL, College Football, Tekken 8, and more games can be played to earn in-game rewards like virtual currency, an exclusive PSN avatar, and Sony Pictures Core Movie Credits
- Sony Pictures Core (ends on August 12): PS Plus Premium members will be able to avail a 15% discount on up to 2,000 movies on the Sony Pictures Core library.
