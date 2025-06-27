Who is Tomorrow and what are her powers in Death Stranding 2?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has introduced a new character named Tomorrow. She first appears in Episode 5, where players see her walking through the land of the dead. She is soon rescued from the area, and Sam and his team are shocked to discover that she has powers that allow her to manipulate tar, accelerating decay.

Portrayed by Elle Fanning, Tomorrow plays a crucial role in a far more sinister plot that unfolds later in the story. This article explores the character and her powers in the game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Tomorrow in Death Stranding 2 explained

Lou, also known as Tomorrow, was separated from her parent during an ambush led by Higgs in Mexico. An ally named Fragile saved her by transporting her to another dimension. There, she grew up in the world of the dead.

Over the course of the narrative, it is revealed that Tomorrow is, in fact, Sam’s biological daughter.

Tomorrow armored mech fight in DS2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The main antagonist, Higgs, plans to take Tomorrow hostage and use her as an Extinction Entity to wipe out all human life. However, his plans are ultimately thwarted by Sam Porter, who rescues his daughter by defeating Higgs in an epic fistfight.

All powers used by Tomorrow in Death Stranding 2

In Death Stranding 2, Tomorrow is depicted as a powerful being with a variety of abilities. Her powers are believed to stem from a rare condition called DOOMS, which grants affected individuals a connection to the world of the dead.

Tomorrow in the game trailer (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Tomorrow can turn any object into dust and deteriorate enemies with a mere touch. We see her utilizing this ability when she tackles the armored mechs and disintegrates them.

Additionally, Tomorrow can use tar currents to traverse under the ground she is standing on and emerge from any spot to launch surprise attacks on enemies. She is highly agile and skilled in close-range encounters, where she can use her traversal and touch abilities to engage with multiple opponents.

While Tomorrow is not a playable character, she significantly contributes to the story of Death Stranding 2.

