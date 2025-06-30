How to catch a BT in Death Stranding 2

Capturing a BT in Death Stranding 2 is a trophy-worthy task that introduces a new mechanic tied to the game’s deeper combat system. Unlike the previous title where BTs were simply threats to be avoided or destroyed, the game lets you actually capture certain BTs under specific conditions. This mechanic is required for unlocking the BT’s Best Friend trophy, and it also opens the door to using BTs in combat later on.

With that said, here's everything you need to know to successfully catch a BT in Death Stranding 2.

How to capture a BT in Death Stranding 2

Giant BT in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You can’t capture just any BT in Death Stranding 2 that is roaming around the map. This system only applies to larger creatures, specifically the ones known as Catchers. These are the boss-like BTs that appear when you get pulled into a tar pool during an encounter in a Timefall zone. You'll also encounter one giant creature in Death Stranding 2 Episode 1.

To initiate the capture process, there are a few steps that must be followed.

Unlock the EX Capture grenade

Before you can even think of catching a BT, you’ll need to unlock a special piece of equipment: the EX Capture Grenade. This item is only available after completing Order No. 33, which becomes accessible once you connect the Metagenomicist to the Chiral Network.

Once the Metagenomicist is linked up, you’ll be able to craft the EX Capture Grenade at any prepper terminal using the following materials:

120 Chiral Crystals

30 Resin

25 Special Alloy

Find a BT zone and trigger a Catcher fight

Blood Grenade stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Head into any BT area (easily identified by Timefall rain) and allow yourself to be grabbed and pulled into the tar. This triggers the appearance of a Catcher, which is the only type of creature that can be captured.

During the fight, use Blood grenades, or even non-lethal options, to bring the Catcher’s health down. However, you can use Machine Gun [MP] Lvl 1 until the BT's health bar turns red. Post that, the creature appears weakened and opens its mouth wide during certain attack animations.

Tip: Stay quick on your feet, press L2 and tap X on your controller as soon as the tentacles start to rise. It's usually safer to dodge sideways rather than backwards in these moments.

Use the EX Capture grenade at the right time

With the Catcher weakened and its mouth open (glowing with a yellowish light), equip the EX Capture Grenade and aim carefully. You need to throw the grenade directly into the BT’s mouth.

If done correctly:

The grenade will trigger a unique animation.

The BT will crystallize, leaving behind a White Chiral Crystal.

The BT’s Best Friend trophy will pop shortly after, marking a successful capture..

What happens after you capture a BT in Death Stranding 2?

Once you've caught a BT, the game rewards you with more than just the trophy. In certain BT zones, you'll gain the ability to summon captured BTs to assist you in future fights.

