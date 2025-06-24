How to get Sticky Cannon and Heavy Machine Gun to customize vehicle in Death Stranding 2

In Death Stranding 2, your pickup off-roader becomes a whole different beast once you unlock the Sticky Cannon and Heavy Machine Gun for it. These upgrades don’t come early, but once they do, they turn your deliveries into smoother, safer rides — especially in rough zones filled with threats or scattered cargo.

Here’s how and when to get the Sticky Cannon and Heavy Machine Gun, and what to expect once they’re installed in Death Stranding 2.

Locating Sticky Cannon and Heavy Machine Gun in Death Stranding 2

The pickup off-roader in DS2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Reaching the point where you unlock both attachments

Neither the Sticky Cannon nor the Heavy Machine Gun is available right after acquiring the off-roader. You must complete Order No. 19, where Sam is tasked with taking necrobiotes from the Northern Environmental Observatory to the F2 South Distribution Center.

Once you complete that and get the South Distribution Center linked to the chiral network, the fabrication data for both add-ons becomes available.

What the Sticky Cannon actually does

The Sticky Cannon's stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Sticky Cannon is made to make cargo collection less of a chore. When driving around, it automatically pulls nearby cargo into the truck as long as it’s in front of you and the vehicle isn’t full.

You won’t need to leave your seat, but you do need to face the cargo — and not have anything blocking its line of pull, like rocks or slope edges (it gets fussy). Once the truck’s cargo space is filled, the Sticky Cannon stops working until you offload. There’s also a sound cue when it spots something, so you know when it’s working.

Using the Heavy Machine Gun from the truck

The Heavy Machine Gun's stats (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This Machine Gun adds an offensive edge to the truck that is especially useful when traveling through BT zones or camps with hostiles. It’s an auto-firing weapon that scans ahead of the vehicle and targets whatever danger it picks up.

It takes a second to lock on, indicated by a red tracking line, then opens fire. After a short volley, it goes on a brief cooldown. It’s better suited for human enemies and drones instead of BTs, though it still works if used correctly.

The weapon operates only while you’re in the driver’s seat and facing the threat head-on. If enemies come from behind or the side, you’ll need to adjust your positioning.

Best way to combine both tools in Death Stranding 2

For your regular runs, a solid combo is having the Sticky Cannon on one side and the Heavy Machine Gun on the other. That way, you’re picking up cargo automatically while staying ready to fend off attacks. You’ll especially feel the benefit when getting materials or handling lost cargo across rough terrain.

But when you know combat is coming, especially large-scale encounters, double up on two Heavy Machine Guns. That setup allows for faster takedowns and lets you handle enemy waves more efficiently without stepping out.

Note: If your truck takes a solid hit, you might get ejected.

