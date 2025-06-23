How to unlock and use Tranq Sniper Rifle and Smoke Grenade in Death Stranding 2

Unlocking the Tranq Sniper Rifle and Smoke Grenade in Death Stranding 2 gives players a clear tactical advantage when dealing with human enemies and stealth-heavy routes. But here’s the catch — you won’t unlock either by just cruising through the main story. You’ll need to go off-route, take on a specific side task, and survive a BT zone.

Here is a guide to unlocking and using the Tranq Sniper Rifle and Smoke Grenade in Death Stranding 2.

Where to unlock the Tranq Sniper Rifle and Smoke Grenade in Death Stranding 2

Complete the objective (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To unlock the Tranq Sniper Rifle and Smoke Grenade in Death Stranding 2, you must complete the "Recover the Mementos from the BT Area" objective found at the Lone Commander’s location. But before that mission even appears, there’s a bit of groundwork to do.

Start by picking up the order titled "Deliver the Dismantled Rifle to the Lone Commander [Breakable Cargo]" from the Government Base. After making the delivery, the Lone Commander doesn’t immediately trust you. He’ll only join the Chiral Network once you return his missing mementos — and that’s your unlock mission.

This is not a mainline task, so if you rush through the story, you might completely miss this. However, if you’re aiming to expand your arsenal, this is one detour that’s well worth your time.

Getting through the BT zone during the mementos mission

The area where the mementos are stashed is crawling with BTs. You’re sent in with two ladders and a climbing anchor, which are nice to have. That said, don’t expect to fabricate any extra tools while you’re in the field, since the Lone Commander’s base isn’t yet on the network.

Before leaving the Government Base, you should consider stocking up on Blood Grenades or a basic Assault Rifle [MP] in case things get messy. Still, the goal here isn’t to wipe out BTs — it’s to get in and out clean.

Keep this checklist in mind:

Use R1 to crouch and move quietly.

to crouch and move quietly. Hold R1 to hold your breath near BTs.

to hold your breath near BTs. Always pay attention to Lou’s mood and soothe the baby if needed.

and soothe the baby if needed. Watch your Odradek scanner (press L1) to retrace your path when heading back.

to retrace your path when heading back. Think carefully about when to place ladders or anchors — it’s all about efficiency

Once you return the mementos safely, the Lone Commander joins the Chiral Network — and that’s when the Tranq Sniper Rifle and Smoke Grenade are unlocked.

Tranq Sniper Rifle – Blueprint, controls, and usage

Tranq Sniper Rifle description (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Crafting cost: 80 Resins, 100 Metals, 80 Chemicals

This sniper isn’t flashy, but it gets the job done. It’s designed purely for non-lethal use — human enemies only. Note that it's not going to help against BTs or Mechs.

Controls overview:

Hold L2 – Aim through the scope

– Aim through the scope Hold R1 – Stabilize your aim

– Stabilize your aim R3 – Toggle zoom levels

– Toggle zoom levels Press R2 – Fire a shot

The scope has two zoom levels, and yes, there's a significant bullet drop at longer ranges. You’ll need to adjust your aim slightly higher over long distances to land your shots cleanly. Another key point about the rifle is that it doesn't have a suppressor/silencer. The shot is loud, and it’ll give away your position instantly. That’s where the next item on the list comes in handy.

Smoke Grenade – Blueprint, controls, and stealth tactics

Smoke Grenade description (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Crafting cost: 125 Resins

The Smoke Grenade works well alongside the Tranq Sniper. Once you take a shot, enemies will quickly start closing in. Drop a smoke, relocate, and reset the fight.

To use it:

Hold Right on D-pad → Navigate to throwables → Select Smoke Grenade → Press X to equip.

→ Navigate to throwables → Select → Press to equip. Hold L2 to aim and R2 to throw.

The grenade explodes on contact, releasing a thick cloud of smoke. It causes human enemies to cough and disrupts their line of sight. Even Watchers (a type of BT with visual tracking) lose sight of you inside the smoke. The explosion itself is quiet, so you won’t draw attention beyond the initial cloud.

First mission to test the Tranq Sniper and Smoke Grenade in Death Stranding 2

After unlocking the Tranq Sniper Rifle and Smoke Grenade, you’ll get a new sub-order: "Recover All Brigands’ Reconnaissance Equipment." This one sends you back near the Government Base, and it’s the perfect place to try out both tools in live combat.

Scout the area first using Dollman and your map. The terrain will affect your angles and sightlines, so don’t rush in.

That's all for now on the Tranq Sniper Rifle and Smoke Grenade in Death Stranding 2.

