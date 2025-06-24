Death Stranding 2 Episode 1: Should you do it or not? (Sam’s choice)

Death Stranding 2 Episode 1 arrives with Sam’s choice — a seemingly pivotal decision that comes right after Fragile’s arrival. As Sam Porter Bridges and Lou sit atop a quiet hill, the game introduces its mood with haunting softness. The track "Minus Sixty One” by Woodkid plays in the background, setting a reflective and somber tone.

You’re given a prompt: accept or decline Fragile’s offer. This early interaction is more about tone than consequence, anchoring you in Sam’s emotional state rather than shaping the story's direction.

Death Stranding 2 Episode 1: Fragile's job offer and Sam’s choice

Sam watching Fragile and Lou (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Shortly after the opening beats, Fragile shows up unannounced. She’s got a job for you — one that comes through Drawbridge and the UCA. Before agreeing or disagreeing, you hear her out. You’ll need to ask about the job, dig into "Why me?" and go through all the dialogue prompts. Only after you exhaust every line of questioning do you get the real moment.

You’re given two dialogue options:

"I’ll do it"

"I won’t do it"

Sounds like a big fork in the road, right? Not quite.

What happens if you pick “I won’t do it”?

Choosing “I won’t do it” triggers Sam to fall back into a familiar routine, only for the previous cutscene to replay. You’re immediately brought back to the same conversation with Fragile. It’s a soft loop, and while you can skip it, the game subtly guides you toward progress.

Even if you pick “I won’t do it” again, Sam’s choice is eventually overridden. On your second attempt, the only option left will be “I’ll accept the order.”

No alternate outcome, no alternate route. You’re going to be taking that job. You can check out my full Death Stranding 2 Episode 1 walkthrough for a more detailed overview of the chapter.

So... what should you pick?

If you're not in the mood for rewatching (or skipping) a looped cutscene in Death Stranding 2 Episode 1, just pick "I'll do it" the first time. It saves time and gets you moving toward your first delivery — the real starting point of your journey.

But if you're the kind of player who likes to check every corner just to see what happens, go ahead and say no once. Just know it won’t change your path, and Fragile isn’t taking no for an answer.

What to expect after Sam’s choice in Death Stranding 2 Episode 1

Once you take the job, the first delivery is straightforward, but it’s meant to ease you back into things. Deadman’s waiting at the far end, and the region you're entering is already under threat. The BT presence is growing, and this won’t be a simple walk.

That concludes our article about Sam's choice during Death Stranding 2 Episode 1.

