Who is Rainy, and what are her powers in Death Stranding 2?

Rainy, played by Shioli Kutsuna, is one of the most important new characters introduced in Death Stranding 2, and you’ll meet her while connecting Australia to the chiral network. She isn’t just another member of the Drawbridge crew — her presence alone brings Timefall. Whenever she steps outside, the rain starts, and not the normal kind. The moment you connect Rainbow Valley, her story starts to unfold.

While she plays a significant role in the narrative, she is not a playable character in the game. Let's explore her backstory and abilities in Death Stranding 2.

Rainy’s backstory in Death Stranding 2

Rainy in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Rainy’s past isn’t easy. The game shows how she was treated as an outcast because of her powers. Since Timefall follows her everywhere she goes, people began calling her a “witch.” She couldn’t control the rain, but no one cared. Even her own family forced her out, and others tried to hurt her. There’s a scene where she’s chased, hit with stones, and nearly attacked while she’s pregnant.

Eventually, she tried to find meaning through a UCA program that offered her a chance to become a mother. But even that didn’t give her a home. Nobody wanted to help. She spent most of her life alone — until Fragile showed up.

Meeting her on the DHV Magellan

Once Sam reaches Rainbow Valley and completes the mission involving a test kangaroo, a forest fire breaks out. She steps outside and brings down rain to stop it. That’s when you first see what she can really do. After that moment, Fragile explains Rainy’s past and reveals what her powers really mean.

What are Rainy’s powers in Death Stranding 2?

Her powers in Death Stranding 2 are made up of two things — one dangerous, one helpful.

1) Timefall

This happens automatically. She can’t stop it. Whenever she’s outside, Timefall starts. That means everything around her begins to age fast, and people fear this. It’s what made her a target her whole life.

2) Corefall

This is what makes her different. Within a 1.5 meter circle around her, another kind of precipitation happens. This one doesn’t age things — it heals. Fragile calls this Corefall, and it’s what makes Rainy special. She’s described as a pharmakon — something that can heal and harm at the same time.

