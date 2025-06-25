A bridge in Death Stranding 2 can be a useful tool for traversal as you make your cargo delivery from one location to another. While you can cross rivers using your vehicles, it definitely drains your car's batteries faster. Building a bridge over any river you cross ahead will allow you to save battery consumption and reduce the chances of you running out of energy midway through your journey.

This article will go over how to build a bridge in Death Stranding 2.

How to Unlock Bridges in Death Stranding 2

Using a bridge to traverse (Image via Kojima Productions)

Before you can build bridges, you will need to unlock the ability to do so. Sam will initially start the game with the ability to construct a few basic items, such as ladders, but you will need to progress quite a bit to build bridges.

Firstly, complete order 3 and receive the PCC. This device allows you to construct advanced structures, but won't come packed with the blueprints that you need to build a bridge. Complete order 5 to unlock the ability to construct bridges.

Building a bridge in Death Stranding 2 explained

Follow the given steps to construct a bridge in Death Stranding 2:

Use the terminals in the Distribution Centers to craft a PCC Level 1 before you head out.

When you want to build a bridge, open your backpack and find the PCC, and navigate till you find the option.

Press L1 to start a hologram and place it on the correct spot where you want your bridge

Press R2 to start the construction. Keep adding Metals to complete the bridge

For a 30m long bridge, you will need around 600x Metals, while for a 45m one, you will need 800x.

In case you do not have the required material to build a bridge, you can use Signs in Death Stranding 2 to ask for Metals from other players.

That concludes everything you need to know about building bridges in Death Stranding 2. Check out more related articles.

