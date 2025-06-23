How to dispose of corpses in Death Stranding 2 

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 23, 2025 12:14 GMT
A guide to dispose of corpse in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
A guide to dispose of corpse in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Running into a corpse in Death Stranding 2 isn’t just some minor cleanup job — it’s a real problem. One dead body lying around too long, and suddenly, you’re dealing with a BT infestation. Worse? That can trigger a voidout, basically a massive, crater-making explosion that erases everything nearby. Not ideal when you’ve spent hours setting up ziplines and outposts.

Ad

If you’ve ended up with a corpse in Death Stranding 2 on your hands, here’s how to handle it before things get out of control.

Ways to dispose of a corpse in Death Stranding 2

Head to the last option in the Delivery Terminal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Head to the last option in the Delivery Terminal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

There are only a couple of real solutions when it comes to corpses — burn them or bury them in tar. Let’s break both down.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

1) Burn the body at a connected facility

If you’ve linked up major hubs like West Fort Knot to the chiral network, you unlock the ability to dispose of corpses through terminals. Once the network connection is up and running, here’s what to do:

  • Go to the Delivery Terminal at the location.
  • Find the Facility Features section.
  • Select Corpse Disposal.

If everything’s set up right, you’ll be able to process the body here and burn it properly.

Ad

Also read — Where is Tarman's Hand in Death Stranding 2

2) Dump it into a Tar pit

If you're far from a base or just want a faster route, find one of the tar lakes or pits on the map. As long as the body is zipped up in a bag, you can walk over and toss it in. Wait for the body bag to fully sink. Just be careful with your footing. Tar isn’t exactly friendly, and if you slip or get too close, you can get dragged down, too.

Ad

If you’ve got the Otter Hood (which enhances swimming abilities), now’s the time to wear it.

What to do if you don’t want a corpse in Death Stranding 2 in the first place

Honestly, the best way to deal with dead bodies is not to make them at all. Unless you're backed into a corner, avoid lethal attacks. Use RB/MP bullets — they’ll knock enemies out without killing them. No corpse, no problem.

Ad

If you accidentally kill someone and you catch it early, reloading a save might save you a huge headache later.

That's all on disposing of a corpse in Death Stranding 2.

Check out more articles on the game here:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications