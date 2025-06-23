How to dispose of corpses in Death Stranding 2 

Running into a corpse in Death Stranding 2 isn’t just some minor cleanup job — it’s a real problem. One dead body lying around too long, and suddenly, you’re dealing with a BT infestation. Worse? That can trigger a voidout, basically a massive, crater-making explosion that erases everything nearby. Not ideal when you’ve spent hours setting up ziplines and outposts.

If you’ve ended up with a corpse in Death Stranding 2 on your hands, here’s how to handle it before things get out of control.

Ways to dispose of a corpse in Death Stranding 2

Head to the last option in the Delivery Terminal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There are only a couple of real solutions when it comes to corpses — burn them or bury them in tar. Let’s break both down.

1) Burn the body at a connected facility

If you’ve linked up major hubs like West Fort Knot to the chiral network, you unlock the ability to dispose of corpses through terminals. Once the network connection is up and running, here’s what to do:

Go to the Delivery Terminal at the location.

at the location. Find the Facility Features section.

section. Select Corpse Disposal.

If everything’s set up right, you’ll be able to process the body here and burn it properly.

Also read — Where is Tarman's Hand in Death Stranding 2

2) Dump it into a Tar pit

If you're far from a base or just want a faster route, find one of the tar lakes or pits on the map. As long as the body is zipped up in a bag, you can walk over and toss it in. Wait for the body bag to fully sink. Just be careful with your footing. Tar isn’t exactly friendly, and if you slip or get too close, you can get dragged down, too.

If you’ve got the Otter Hood (which enhances swimming abilities), now’s the time to wear it.

What to do if you don’t want a corpse in Death Stranding 2 in the first place

Honestly, the best way to deal with dead bodies is not to make them at all. Unless you're backed into a corner, avoid lethal attacks. Use RB/MP bullets — they’ll knock enemies out without killing them. No corpse, no problem.

If you accidentally kill someone and you catch it early, reloading a save might save you a huge headache later.

That's all on disposing of a corpse in Death Stranding 2.

