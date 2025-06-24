How to create signs in Death Stranding 2

Signs in Death Stranding 2 serve a few functions, but mainly, they act as a way for you to connect with other players. Given that the concept of the game is all about building a connection, Hideo Kojima has put in these fun little interactions for you to use. Interacting with signs in Death Stranding 2 can also buff other players, and will give like to the porter who created them.

Ad

This article will explore everything you need to know about the signs in Death Stranding 2.

How to use signs in Death Stranding 2

Sign wheel (Image via Kojima Productions)

Check out our Death Stranding 2 review to find out whether it's worth it.

Signs allow you to put in fun little easter eggs for other players to find and interact with in the world. Besides acting as a viewable item in the game, these also allow you to provide other porters a hand by providing a few buffs, such as speeding up the vehicles and restoring stamina.

Ad

Trending

To use them, hold down on d-pad and then choose the corresponding sign. There will be a few submenus that will contain the various signs available for your use in the game. You can place them in various parts of the in-game world, and other players might be able to interact with them.

The person who interacts will receive a passive buff based on the sign, and you will receive likes as your reward.

Ad

Also Read: Death Stranding 2 Actors and Cast

All signs in Death Stranding 2

Here is a list of all the available signs in the game.

Fun

Signs Function Target Sign used for target practice. It will spin around when shot. Speed Up Sign that provides a speed boost for vehicles. Driving through this sign will briefly increase a vehicle's speed. No more than 10 of these signs can be placed at once. Rock Paper Scissors Sign that allows you to play rock paper scissors. Place this sign next to another porter's, then press square to start playing. You cannot play rock paper scissors with more than two signs, and at least one sign must have been constructed by someone else. Cheery Smile Sign with a cheerful smile. Its design will change when you approach from a distance. Wink Sign with a winking smile. Its design will change when you approach from a distance.

Ad

Communication

Communication (Image via Kojima Productions)

Ad

Sign Function I Did It! Sign that plays a sound to indicate you've achieved something. The sound will play when you approach from a distance. Amazing! Sign that applauds you and others. You'll receive a round of applause when you approach from a distance. Time for a Rest Sign that suggests taking a rest. Porters who walk past will be encouraged to take a break. Bon Voyage! Sign that sends other porters on their way. Porters will receive warm parting words as they walk past. Keep on Keeping on Sign that shows appreciation to other porters. Its words of gratitude will restore their stamina as they walk past. Don't Let the Heat Get You Down! Sign that shows support for other porters working in the heat. Its words of encouragement will make porters who walk past briefly impervious to the heat. Stay Warm! Sign that shows support for other porters working in the cld. Its words of encouragement will make porters who walk past briefly impervious to the cold. Yamato Transport's Cat Logo Sign bearing the logo of Yamato Transport, Japan's most beloved logistics company. The Yamato Transport jingle will play when you approach, putting a spring in your step and reminding you that you're not alone out there making deliveries. You Got This! Sign that encourages other porters. Its words of encouragement will restore their stamina as they walk past. Good Work, Lou! Sign that plays a sound that Lou was particularly fond of. The sound will play when you approach from a distance. No more than 10 of these signs can be placed at once. Love It! Sign that plays a sound expressing love. The sound will play when you approach from a distance.

Ad

Symbols

Symbols (Image via Kojima Productions)

Ad

Sign Function Check This Out! Sign that draws the attention of other porters to locations of interest. The sign will change color when you approach. Point of Interest Sign that indicates something of interest. I Climbed Up Here! Sign to show you were able to climb a slope on foot. I Jumped Across! Sign to show you were able to clear a gap using a regular jump. I Jumped Across! Sign to show you were able to clear a gap by using a tri-cruiser to jump across it. Go Up/Forward Sign that directs the attention of others upward, or indicates forward movement. Go/Loo Down Sign that directs the attention of others downward, or to a specific spot. Go Left Sign that directs the attention of others to the left. Go Right Sign that directs the attention of others to the right. Check This Out! Sign that draws the attention of other porters to locations of interest. The sign will change color when you approach. Point of Interest Sign that indicates something of interest.

Ad

Guide

Guide info (Image via Kojima Productions)

Ad

Sign Function Warning Sign that encourages caution Warning: Armed Hostiles Sign that warns of armed enemies. Warning: BTs Sign that warns of BTs. Warning: Chiral Creatures Sign that warns of chiral creatures. Warning: Deep River Sign that warns of a deep, dangerous river. Warning: Cliff Sign that warns of a dangerous cliff. Warning: Fire Sign that warns of a dangerous fire. Warning: Mole Mines Sign that warns of mole mines. Pee Ban Sign that forbids urination X Marks the Spot! Sign that indicates an important location. Photo Spot Sign that indicates a photo opportunity Shelter from Timefall Here Sign that indicates a place to take shelter from timefall Animals Nearby Sign that indicates the presence of animals.

Ad

Online Aid Requirements

Online Aid Requirements (Image via Kojima Productions)

Ad

Sign Function Request: Delivery A sign that asks someone to deliver a piece of cargo on your behalf. Place the cargo near the sign, then press square to entrust it to another porter. Supply Request: Weapons Sign that requires weapons from fellow porters. Supply Request: Tools/Fieldwears Sign that requests tools or fieldwear from fellow porters. Supply Request: Restoration/Repair Materials Sign that requests materials from other porters to restore or repair a road, structure, or facility.. Construction Request: Vertical Traversal Sign that requests other porters to build a structure that allows you to scale a vertical obstacle. Construction Request: Horizontal Traversal Sign that requests other porters to build a structure which allows you to cross a river or other obstacle. Construction Request: Battery Charging Sign that requests other porters to build a structure that can charge vehicle and equipment batteries. Construction Request: Timefall Shelter Sign that requests other porters to build a structure that provides shelter from timefall. Construction Request: Cargo Storage Sign that requests other porters to build a structure in which to store cargo. Construction Request: Tactical STructure Sign that requests other porters to build a structure which gives you a tactical advantage against enemies. Construction Request: Beach Jump Sign that requests other porters to build a structure which allows you to travel quickly to distant locations. Upgrade Request Sign that requests other porters to upgrade one of your structures. Request: Defeat Enemies Sign that requests other porters to eliminate nearby enemies.

Ad

That concludes everything you need to know about Timefall in Death Stranding 2. Here are more related articles and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More