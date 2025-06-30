How to complete Written in the Stars trophy in Death Stranding 2

Unlocking the Written in the Stars trophy in Death Stranding 2 can be a little confusing at first. The in-game description only tells you to "study the night sky," but it doesn't explain what that involves or how to trigger it. Unlike other trophies tied to deliveries or boss encounters, this one is tied to a calm moment — one that can be easily missed if you’re not exploring carefully.

Here’s a guide on how to unlock the Written in the Stars trophy in Death Stranding 2, how the night sky mechanic works, and what you need to do in-game to trigger the conditions required.

How to study the night sky in Death Stranding 2

Sam in a Hot spring (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To study the night sky in Death Stranding 2, you must take a bath in a Hot Spring. It’s not about simply looking up with L1 while walking outdoors. The game specifically requires you to be inside a Hot Spring to access the constellation-viewing mechanic.

Where to find Hot Springs

There are multiple Hot Springs in the game. Two of the most accessible ones are:

Outside the Motherhood Base

Near Heartman’s Lab

These are easy to reach during story progression. Other springs will require exploration and digging. Once you find a spring, it will also function as a fast travel point (with limitations) in addition to letting you interact with the sky.

Unlocking the Written in the Stars trophy in Death Stranding 2

Lou's outline (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once you’re inside a Hot Spring, follow these steps:

Stand in the Hot Spring and hold Square on your controller to start bathing. Wait a few seconds. After the animation begins, you’ll get a prompt. Hold L1 to look up at the night sky. As you gaze upward, look around slowly until you spot glowing constellations.

These constellations often take on familiar shapes from the world of Death Stranding, such as Lou’s outline or Cryptobiotes. Once you’ve focused on these constellations and the short animation completes, the Written in the Stars trophy in Death Stranding 2 will unlock. It’s a bronze trophy, and the process takes just a few moments once triggered correctly.

Extra notes about Hot springs

Fast travel between springs : Hot Springs let you teleport to other discovered springs, but any cargo you’re carrying will remain at the original terminal when doing so. Keep that in mind before fast traveling.

: Hot Springs let you teleport to other discovered springs, but any cargo you’re carrying will remain at the original terminal when doing so. Keep that in mind before fast traveling. Depending on the spring, you may also receive temporary boosts that improve Sam’s stamina, stress recovery, and more.

This concludes our guide for completing the Written in the Stars trophy in Death Stranding 2.

