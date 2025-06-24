How to Fast Travel in Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 takes you across a broken version of Australia. With extremely long treks and tough terrains, walking everywhere could get tiring and consume a lot of time. Luckily, the game has a feature that lets you Fast Travel, but it’s not available from the very beginning of the game. Like many other mechanics in the game, Fast Travel has its own lore and some limitations.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Fast Travelling in Death Stranding 2.
Fast Travel in Death Stranding 2: Everything you need to know
There are three ways to Fast Travel in the game:
Check out our Death Stranding 2 review to find out whether it's worth it.
- DHV Magellan
- Transponder
- Hot Spring
All of these methods have their own pros, cons, and specific requirements to meet.
How to Fast Travel using DHV Magellan
Once you have progressed far enough and connected the West Fort Knot to the Chiral Network, you will unlock Fast Travel in Death Stranding 2 via the DHV Magellan, which is your main ship in the game. Here’s how to Fast Travel through your ship:
- Be onboard the DHV Magellan.
- Open the map.
- Hold X to chart a course.
- Select one of the connection locations (marked with a blue DHV icon).
The ship could help you Fast Travel, but only to the locations you have already connected to the Chiral Network. However, the ship won’t wait for you. If you chart a course without boarding it first, the ship leaves you behind. Below are some of the limitations while Fast Travelling with the DHV Magellan:
- You can’t travel when tar currents are high.
- You can’t travel to places not connected to the Chiral Network.
- Your backpack and vehicle cargo travel with you, but you won’t get a delivery rating.
How to fast travel using Transponders
This method only unlocks after you reach Episode 7 in the main storyline. Once unlocked, you can build Transponders using a PCC Level 2 unit anywhere within the Chiral Network. The Transponders use the Beach Jump mechanic to instantly teleport you between two points. Here’s a step-by-step guide to use them:
- Stand on an active Transponder.
- Select another Transponder connected to the network.
- Initiate the jump.
While this is quite a simple and straightforward method of Fast Travelling, there are some limitations:
- Only Sam can travel.
- You only carry weapons in the Weapon Rack and some items in the Utility Pouches.
- You can not carry your backpack cargo.
How to Fast Travel using Hot Springs
There's also a hidden third way that many might not know about, using the Hot Springs. You unlock it after interacting with the wooden bucket in the spring near The Motherhood. It uses the same Beach Jump mechanic as Transponders. Here are some limitations while using it:
- You can't carry your backpack cargo.
- Anything that's left behind can be recovered at the terminal of the Hot Springs you jumped from.
- Only a few items, like weapons and pouches, can be carried.
That’s everything you need to know about the Fast Travel mechanic in Death Stranding 2. All these methods have different use cases, as DHV Magellan is ideal for carrying cargo, while the Transponders and Hot Springs are fast and much more flexible once set up.
Read more articles here:
- How long to beat Death Stranding 2? Runtime explored
- Why is Rainy’s pregnancy stuck in Death Stranding 2?
- How to use Dollman to survey in Death Stranding 2? Controls explained