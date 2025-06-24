How to Fast Travel in Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 takes you across a broken version of Australia. With extremely long treks and tough terrains, walking everywhere could get tiring and consume a lot of time. Luckily, the game has a feature that lets you Fast Travel, but it’s not available from the very beginning of the game. Like many other mechanics in the game, Fast Travel has its own lore and some limitations.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Fast Travelling in Death Stranding 2.

Fast Travel in Death Stranding 2: Everything you need to know

There are three ways to Fast Travel in the game:

Check out our Death Stranding 2 review to find out whether it's worth it.

DHV Magellan

Transponder

Hot Spring

All of these methods have their own pros, cons, and specific requirements to meet.

How to Fast Travel using DHV Magellan

DHV Magellan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

Once you have progressed far enough and connected the West Fort Knot to the Chiral Network, you will unlock Fast Travel in Death Stranding 2 via the DHV Magellan, which is your main ship in the game. Here’s how to Fast Travel through your ship:

Trending

Be onboard the DHV Magellan.

Open the map.

Hold X to chart a course.

Select one of the connection locations (marked with a blue DHV icon).

The ship could help you Fast Travel, but only to the locations you have already connected to the Chiral Network. However, the ship won’t wait for you. If you chart a course without boarding it first, the ship leaves you behind. Below are some of the limitations while Fast Travelling with the DHV Magellan:

You can’t travel when tar currents are high.

You can’t travel to places not connected to the Chiral Network.

Your backpack and vehicle cargo travel with you, but you won’t get a delivery rating.

How to fast travel using Transponders

Transponder in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

This method only unlocks after you reach Episode 7 in the main storyline. Once unlocked, you can build Transponders using a PCC Level 2 unit anywhere within the Chiral Network. The Transponders use the Beach Jump mechanic to instantly teleport you between two points. Here’s a step-by-step guide to use them:

Stand on an active Transponder.

Select another Transponder connected to the network.

Initiate the jump.

While this is quite a simple and straightforward method of Fast Travelling, there are some limitations:

Only Sam can travel.

You only carry weapons in the Weapon Rack and some items in the Utility Pouches.

You can not carry your backpack cargo.

How to Fast Travel using Hot Springs

You can Fast Travel using Hot Springs too (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

There's also a hidden third way that many might not know about, using the Hot Springs. You unlock it after interacting with the wooden bucket in the spring near The Motherhood. It uses the same Beach Jump mechanic as Transponders. Here are some limitations while using it:

You can't carry your backpack cargo.

Anything that's left behind can be recovered at the terminal of the Hot Springs you jumped from.

Only a few items, like weapons and pouches, can be carried.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fast Travel mechanic in Death Stranding 2. All these methods have different use cases, as DHV Magellan is ideal for carrying cargo, while the Transponders and Hot Springs are fast and much more flexible once set up.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More