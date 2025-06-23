How to get to Inventor in Death Stranding 2 

The Inventor in Death Stranding 2 lives way out on an isolated island, completely off the road network, with no direct deliveries tied to the main plot. You’ll only even hear whispers about him if you talk to Olivia Westbury over at West Fort Knot. But if you're looking to unlock something genuinely useful like the Otter Hood, then yes, this oddball inventor is worth the effort.

Here is a guide to reach the Inventor in Death Stranding 2.

Where to find the Inventor in Death Stranding 2

Confirm your destination (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You’ve got two ways to reach this island-dwelling prepper — either jump off a moving monorail at the perfect time or walk through some seriously sketchy tar. Both come with their own kind of risk, so choose your choice.

1) Hitch a ride on the monorail

This route requires a bit of setup. You must connect West Fort Knot to the South Distribution Center using the monorail system. Here’s the breakdown:

Part of the track between West Fort Knot and the Mine North of F1 gets completed during the story.

But the rest from Mine North of F1 to South Distribution, you’re on your own. Supply the needed materials to each terminal on the route until the monorail line is complete.

Once the rail is fully connected, ride the monorail between the two points. Keep an eye out when you’re passing near the Inventor’s island. Now, here’s the tricky bit: you have to hold X and jump off the rail just before it passes the island. Don’t mistime it or you’ll miss the landing and end up nowhere helpful.

2) Brave the Tar on foot (without a Vehicle)

Watch your steps while going footing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If the monorail jump sounds like a pain to reach the Inventor in Death Stranding 2 or if you just want to do things the hard way, then yes, walking through the tar is a valid strategy. Stand at the coastline and face the island. Use your Odradek scanner — it’ll light up the tar pit with red and yellow dots. Yellow means safe to step on (mostly). Avoid the red zones entirely to prevent drowning.

It’s a slow trek, but if you move carefully through the yellow-marked spots, you’ll make it to the island eventually.

How to get the Otter Hood in Death Stranding 2

Otter Hood is gear that is shaped like an otter and designed using all of the Inventor's intelligence and know-how (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

So why go through all this effort to visit the Inventor in Death Stranding 2? Because once you deliver some lost cargo to him and bring him into the chiral network, he rewards you with the Otter Hood, which is a lifesaver in the game.

Make sure you bring some lost cargo meant for the Inventor on your first trip. Once unlocked, the Otter Hood becomes part of Sam’s headgear. You can equip it manually:

Hold left on the D-pad

on the D-pad Navigate to the Head slot

slot Press X to put on the Otter Hood

When you’re wearing it and step into water or timefall, Sam will automatically pull the hood over his head. It improves white swimming ability.

That concludes our guide on reaching the Inventor in Death Stranding 2.

