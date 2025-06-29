Farming Ceramics in Death Stranding 2 is an important part of preparing for tougher deliveries and rougher terrain. Ceramics are used to craft several types of gear that improve Sam’s defence, mobility, and cargo support. Items like Battle Skeletons, Backpack Armor Plates, and certain vehicle upgrades all require a steady supply of Ceramics.
However, Ceramics aren’t always easy to come by in large amounts unless you know where to go and what to look for. On that note, here is how to farm Ceramics in Death Stranding 2.
A guide to farming Ceramics in Death Stranding 2
Use the Smoke Hill Mine for consistent Ceramic farming
The best and most consistent way to farm Ceramics in Death Stranding 2 is through the Smoke Hill Mine. This location is found northeast of the Government Base in Australia. Once discovered, it becomes one of the most useful places for farming this material.
At the Smoke Hill Mine, you can exchange Chiral Crystals for Ceramics:
- 800 Chiral Crystals = 960 Ceramics
This method provides a large quantity of Ceramics in a single trade and is more dependable than hoping for random camp drops.
Other ways to farm Ceramics in Death Stranding 2
While the Smoke Hill Mine is the most efficient source, there are also other ways to collect Ceramics as you explore.
1) MULE and Brigand camps
MULE and Brigand camps across the map often store crafting materials, including Ceramics. Look for L (Large) or XL (Extra Large) containers labelled with Ceramics. These usually contain:
- 300 to 400 units of Ceramics
2) Loot defeated enemies
MULEs and Brigands sometimes carry Ceramics with them as well. After defeating a group, use your scanner to check their cargo. Sometimes these personal containers hold a decent amount of Ceramics (over 70 units). It’s not much on its own, but it adds up over time, especially if you often run into these enemies during deliveries.
What Ceramics are used for
Ceramics are mainly used in crafting and upgrading support gear. Some of the main items that require Ceramics include:
- Battle Skeletons (Lvl 1 and 2)
- Boost Skeletons
- Backpack Armor Plates
- Vehicle Parts
Most of these items require 100 or more Ceramics, so it’s important to keep a good supply in areas you frequently visit.
