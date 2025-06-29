Death Stranding 2: Monorail expansion guide

Monorail expansion in Death Stranding 2 plays a key role in making long-distance deliveries smoother. With the game’s map covering vast regions of Mexico and Australia, traveling on foot for every order can quickly become tiring. If you're dealing with BT zones or rough terrain, having a fast, stable way to move across areas becomes important, and that’s where the Monorail comes in.
This system is introduced early in the game, but expanding it takes time, resources, and exploration. On that note, here’s how the system works and what you need to expand it.
Monorail expansion guide for Death Stranding 2
After completing the Prologue and arriving in Australia, you’ll eventually reach West Fort Knot. Here, you’ll unlock the Monorail system as part of the main story. One of your first objectives includes repairing a nearby mine, gathering Chiral Crystals, and producing Special Alloy, which you then send back to the base.
Post that, if you want better coverage across the map, you’ll need to manually extend the network by restoring support structures called Tracklayers.
Find and identify Tracklayers
Tracklayers are tall, rusted pillars spread across the map. These are the points where you can extend the Monorail. You’ll need to locate them during exploration. If you’re unsure where to look, follow the direction of the current Monorail line — you’ll often spot the next Tracklayer by staying on that path.
Once you reach one, interact with it and choose the “Restore Track” option to begin construction.
Required materials for expansion
Each Monorail expansion requires the following resources:
- Chiral Crystals
- Resins
- Special Alloys
When you open the Tracklayer interface, the bottom-right corner will show exactly how much of each material is needed to complete the restoration.
Where to get the materials for Monorail expansion
1) Chiral Crystals
- Defeat BTs: BTs drop Chiral Crystals, so look for red ghost icons on your map to find active BT areas.
- Explore the world: Crystals grow naturally and can be scanned using Sam’s sensor. They glow yellow when highlighted.
- Visit mines: Mines often contain a large number of Chiral Crystals — sometimes up to 2,000 at once.
2) Resins and Special Alloys
- Collect lost cargo labeled “Resin” or “Special Alloy.”
- Recycle extra or unwanted cargo to extract materials.
- Claim supplies from facilities or the DHV Magellan, if available.
It may take a few trips to gather everything needed, but restoring a Tracklayer unlocks a major travel benefit, so the effort is worthwhile.
Why Monorail expansion matters
Each time you expand the Monorail, you unlock a safe, fast route through areas that would otherwise take time and resources to cross. It's helpful for transportation between regions.
This concludes our guide on Monorail expansion in Death Stranding 2.
