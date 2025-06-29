How to find the Artist Porter in Death Stranding 2

The Artist Porter in Death Stranding 2 is one of the many individuals players can discover on their journey. However, she is a completely optional NPC. She is tucked away in the mountains, so you likely won't find her unless you explore thoroughly or know her location beforehand. Becoming familiar with her will reward you with mainly cosmetics. However, they can be worth the effort if you're bored with Sam's default outfit.

This article lists the Artist's location.

Finding the Artist Porter in Death Stranding 2

Check the map to find a route to the Artist (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Artist, played by Lauren Tsai, is located in the mountains. Her bunker will be north of the C1 South Distribution Center in Mexico, near the peak of the mountains. Her outpost won't immediately be marked on the map. Thus, you'll need to scour the region to find her. From the Distribution Center, you should see a path leading upwards. Follow it to locate the Artist Porter in Death Stranding 2. The road to her is long and steep. Thus, it is recommended that you try to locate her after you acquire a vehicle.

When you first approach the Distribution Center, you'll get an alert about finding the Artist's cargo. Its location may not be the same for all players, but you'll likely find it near the base of the mountains, on the road to her bunker, or nearby.

Once you find the cargo, follow the path to her. You'll come across a split in the path, take the right there. You'll ultimately see a black, modest high-tech bunker. Enter it to find the Artist Porter in Death Stranding 2.

What rewards does the Artist give you?

Similar to all other porters, Sam can build a connection with the Artist. It is measured in stars, with the maximum being five. Each time you acquire one, you'll get a prize: Color schemes for Sam's gear.

Here are all the rewards and when they're awarded:

Connection rank Rewards 1 Star Color Data: Coyote Brown & Bright Yellow

Color Data: Sandy Tan & Rose Pink

Custom Hologram: Lauren Tsai

Patch 49: BT Magniceps

You can rest at Facility

15 APAS

240 Bandwidth

Material Allotment

5 unique illustrations made by Lauren Tsai. They can be displayed at private facilities. 2 Star Color Data: Navy Blue & Volcano Orange

280 Bandwidth

Material Allotment 3 Star Color Data: Desert Pink & Ghost Green,

240 Bandwidth

Material Allotment 4 Star Color Data: Express Purple & Signal Green,

15 APAS

280 Bandwidth

Material Allotment 5 Star Color Data: Sandy Tan & Rose Pink

Custom Hologram: Lauren Tsai

Patch 49: BT Magniceps

You can rest at Facility

15 APAS

240 Bandwidth

Material Allotment

5 unique illustrations made by Lauren Tsai. They can be displayed at private facilities.

Note that you cannot revisit it after Sam returns to his home from the lab. Even if you don't want her rewards, you should find the Artist Porter in Death Stranding 2 and connect her to the Chiral Network. It will help expand your network in Mexico.

