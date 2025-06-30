How to claim rewards from Cafe Leblanc in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Persona 5: The Phantom X builds off of a successful franchise while retaining its own identity with a new cast of characters. Developer ATLUS has also added Cafe Leblanc to make fans nostalgic about the original series. The establishment once served as a main hub and is now a feature of a limited-time event in The Phantom X.

Regardless, Wonder would want to visit the cafe to get familiar with Ren Amamaiya, the original protagonist from the franchise, and meet other characters from his crew. Completing the associated event will also unlock various freebies. This guide will help players unlock all the rewards from Cafe Leblanc in P5X.

Unlocking Cafe Leblanc in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Outside the iconic Cafe Leblanc (Image via ATLUS)

Aside from maintaining City Life and earning money in Persona 5: The Phantom X, you can visit Cafe LeBlanc to bask in the nostalgia of this iconic spot. This seemingly closed establishment is located at the heart of the Yongen-Jaya district. You can access it during the Take Your Heart event only after completing the Reunion side quest.

Assuming you have completed the mission, use the map feature to find the cafe. Upon arriving at the location, interact with the entrance to enter the premises. Wonder will be greeted by the legendary Ren Amamiya, the protagonist of previous Persona titles.

After the conversation, the current protagonist will encounter Morgana, another original character. The Reunion quest will conclude once the MC promises to revisit them. Simultaneously, Cafe LeBlanc will be unlocked in the Yongen-Jaya district, and the event will continue.

Claiming rewards from Cafe Leblanc in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Cafe Leblanc rewards (Image via ATLUS)

The rewards associated with Cafe Leblanc can be easily obtained by visiting some of the original Persona 5 characters. However, the Take Your Heart event is available for a limited time. The finite duration is worth considering, given that you have to select "Spend Time at Cafe LeBlanc" for every visit. Doing so will consume Action Points, a finite resource.

The game further lays out the objective for claiming Cafe Leblanc rewards containing Meta Jewels. You must meet with Ryuji, Morgana, Ann, and Ren three times each. A total of 12 visits to Cafe Leblanc will unlock all the rewards.

