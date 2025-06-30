Proficiency is one of the many social stats that you can find in Persona 5: The Phantom X, and you will need to level it up to engage in certain City Life activities and unlock a few recipes for crafting. The social stat system makes a comeback in this spinoff after being absent from both P5 Strikers and Tactica, and you will need to level up the various branches to unlock more benefits for the protagonist of P5X.

This article will cover how you can increase Proficiency in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

How to increase the Proficiency social stat in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Here is a list of all the activities that increase this social stat in Persona 5 X:

Crafting items in the Workbench for the first time.

Playing video games at home.

Reading books such as Cyber Ninjutsu Scrolls when you are travelling on a train or at home.

Visit the movie theater and Shibuya and watch a movie that increases the stat.

Work at the Beef Bowl Shop.

Visiting the Arcade.

City Life (Image via ATLUS)

Books can be used to increase your Social Stats, and this can be done in two particular situations. One is an occasional event where you will get the option to do so while travelling on the train. The other is a City Life event in Persona 5 X, where you will need to spend action points to read the book in your room.

Books can be purchased from the Jinbocho part of Tokyo, which you can reach by taking the metro. Here you can purchase Cyber Ninjutsu Scrolls, which will increase the Proficiency substat in Persona 5: The Phantom X. It will cost around 2000 Yen, so make sure to bring in some cash if you are going book shopping.

Benefits of raising Proficiency in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Similar to other titles in the series, such as Persona 5 Royal, the social stat system brings in a ton of benefits. Raising Proficiency will allow you to unlock more recipes for your workbench once you obtain it from the second-hand shop in Yongen-jaya.

You will also need to upgrade this social stat to raise your synergy with Motoha Arai in P5X. Although unlike Royal, this game lacks any romance option (as of now), there are a few passive buffs that you can get by raising synergy, so it is worth it.

