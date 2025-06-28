Best Closer (Motoha Arai) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Closer or Motoha Arai will be the second Phantom Thief to join your crew after Cattle in Persona 5: The Phantom X. The very first story arc of the game revolves around her and her past connection to Kiuchi, and during then she will ally herself with you, becoming a Phantom Thief. Motoha can be obtained for free in P5X and is a great character if you build her correctly.
This article will cover the best builds for Closer or Motoha Arai in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
Best Revelation Cards for Motoha Arai (Closer) in Persona 5: The Phantom X
For Motoha's Revelation Card set in Persona 5: The Phantom X, use the Renewal. The two-piece bonus increases Electric Damage by 10% and the four-piece gives you 9% bonus Electric Damage when a party member uses the same element.
Here are the main stats you are looking for:
- Moon: Attack%
- Star: Crit Rate
- Sky: Attack%
Best Weapons for Motoha Arai (Closer) in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Similar to the other characters in Persona 5 X, you can obtain two weapons for Motoha.
- 5-Star - Quasar (At Rank 1): Increase Electric damage by 24.2%. After using a skill, gain 1 Thundercloud stack: Increase own Attack by 11.0%. Gain 1 more stack if there are any Shocked foes. Lasts 2 turns. Stacks up to 3 times. When Thundercloud is at max stacks, increase the party's Electric damage by 10.0%|.
- 4-star - Crime and Punishment (At Rank 1): Increase Attack by 12.0%. If there are any Shocked foes, increase Attack by 20%.
Motoha can work just fine with her 4-star weapon, which you can pick up from one of the many weapon boxes that you will get by playing the game.
Skill Priority
Here is how you should prioritize upgrading Motoha's skills.
- Skill 2 > Skill 3 > Thief Tactics > Skill 1
Also Read: Best Joker build in P5X
Best team for Motoha Arai (Closer) in Persona 5: The Phantom X
The following is the best team for Motoha as of the very first patch of Persona 5 X.
Soy+Leon+Okkyan (Premium)
Wonder's Personas
- Thor - Shock, Electric Damage, Electric Critical Damage
- Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage
- Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up
- Janosik - Defense Down
Given that the game has no Electric character except Motoha at this moment, you will need to use Thor on Wonder to activate the Renewal set's passive.
