Best Joker (Ren Amamiya) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Ren Amamiya, aka Joker, is the first limited 5-star of Persona 5: The Phantom X, and is a target for many people. The protagonist of P5 makes his return to aid his support to the new Phantom Thieves. Joker can be obtained for a limited time and is one of the best DPS characters in the game.

This article will cover everything you need to know to build Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Ren's best Revelation Card in P5X is a 4-piece Ruin set. Equipping two of these cards allows you to deal increased cursed damage, and a complete set will increase your skill's power. It is the best set for Ren, and you can farm it from the Words of Serenity Revelation Card challenge.

Here are the main stats for the cards that you are looking for:

Moon: Damage%

Star: Crit Rate

Sky: Attack%

Keep in mind that later down the line, the build will be updated based on the available content on the CN server that will eventually come to Global.

Best Weapons for Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X

When it comes to equipping Ren with a weapon, there are not a lot of choices available. Here are the 5-star and 4-star options that you can use.

5-star - Phoenix Dagger (At Rank 1) : Increase Attack by 30.0%. After gaining Will of Rebellion, increase Ren's Curse damage by 10.0% for 2 turns. Stacks up to 3 times. At 3 or more Will of Rebellion stacks, increase Ren's next damage by 23.0%.

: Increase Attack by 30.0%. After gaining Will of Rebellion, increase Ren's Curse damage by 10.0% for 2 turns. Stacks up to 3 times. At 3 or more Will of Rebellion stacks, increase Ren's next damage by 23.0%. 4-Star - Machete (At Rank 1): Increase Attack by 12.0%. When attacking a foe with an ailment, increase Attack by 19.1%.

If you are unable to go for the 5-star option, the Machete is the way to go, as it can buff attack based on debuffs on enemies. Given Ren relies on debuffs to deal damage, this is an excellent option.

Skill priority

Ren's Persona, Arsene, specializes in dealing Eiha or Curse damage. Here is how you should invest in his skills:

Skill 3 > Skill 1 > Thief Tactics > Skill 2

Sadly, unlike P5, Joker is stuck with only Arsene and does not carry multiple personas like Wonder, the protagonist of Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best teams for Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The following options make for great team setups for Ren in P5X:

Rin+Leon+Okkyan (Premium)

Wonder's Personas

Alice - Curse Damage Taken

- Curse Damage Taken Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

- Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage Surt - Defense Down

- Defense Down Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up

Moko+Leon+Okkyan (free-to-play)

Wonder's Personas

Alice - Curse Damage Taken

- Curse Damage Taken Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

- Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage Surt - Defense Down

- Defense Down Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up

Alternatively, you can run Cattle in place of Leon if you want a bit of sustenance. Rin can be picked for free after you complete 300 pulls in the Standard Banner of Persona 5: The Phantom X, and it is highly recommended that you get her, as she is Joker's best teammate.

