What is the canon name of the Protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X?

The Protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X is generally referred to as his Phantom Thieves code name, Wonder. Many players might want to set their own name as that of the protagonist, while some might want to use the one that will actually make sense in the world. Similar to the other Persona Protagonists, Wonder also has a canon name.

This article will cover the canon name of the protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

What is the protagonist's canon name in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The default name of the protagonist (Image via ATLUS)

The canon name of the protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X is Nagisa Kamisiro. You will find this out as soon as you start the game and your teacher, Kumi Katayama, asks you to fill in the paper. Although it is the official name of Wonder, you can change it to your liking, similar to how you can set other Persona protagonists' names.

Similar to how Joker's canon name is Ren Amamiya, or Persona 3's main character's is Makoto Yuki, Wonder's default name is set as Nagisa. But keep in mind that ATLUS might bring up a different name later in another media format, i.e., Ren's original name was Akira in the P5 manga, and it was only made canon once the anime was released.

Similarly, Makoto was called Minato due to the P3 manga, and was later officially renamed to his current name when the Persona 3 movies dropped.

Can you change the name of the protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Your profile (Image via ATLUS)

Even if you went with the default name for the protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X, you can change it later if you feel like it. Here is how to do so.

Open the menu and click on your profile (The part where it shows your name and icon).

Click on the 3 small dots to the right of your player icon

Select Change Name

Set the new name that you want to keep.

Press Confirm.

Keep in mind that you can change the name of the protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X only once for free. After that, each time you want to change your name, it will cost you 200 Meta Jewels. Also, remember that the name you set will be your account name, aka the one that will represent you on another player's friend list.

