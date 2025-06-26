You might want to reroll in Persona 5: The Phantom X to get an early head start with some of the best 5-star characters. The latest entry in the Persona series is all set to take you back to the streets of Tokyo and thrust you into being the leader of a new group of Phantom Thieves. You might want to get your hands on a few solid characters early on in the game who will make clearing the Palaces or Mementos easier.

Ad

This article will cover how to reroll in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

How do you reroll in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Use contracts to reroll (Image via ATLUS)

Rerolling in P5X is quite easy, as similar to other games, you will need to follow the story for a bit. Essentially, keep playing the plot till the protagonist meets Lufel and explores the Metaverse for the first time. Once you are out of the Mementos Dungeon and reach Shibuya, you will be able to spot the Contract option at the top of the screen.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: P4 Revival announced during Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Claim the pre-registration rewards from the mail and play the game a bit till you can collect enough for 5 multis on the Beginner Banner. If you have leftover Meta Jewels, use them on the current rate-up limited-time contract. The following characters should be your priority for a reroll.

Joker: Ren Amamiya

Mona: Morgana

Panther: Ann Takamaki

Rin: Yaoling Li

Joker is the current rate-up character and is one of the best DPS characters. But keep in mind that his banner will be available for a limited time. Your target should be Yaoling Li, as either Morgana or Ann can be obtained from a selector after you complete the discounted 50 pulls on the beginner banner.

Ad

You can skip story content for a rate-up character so it is easy to push through the early parts of the game, as most of it is cutscene-heavy.

Should you reroll in Persona 5: The Phantom X

We do not recommend rerolling in Persona 5: The Phantom X. While it is enticing to obtain your hands on a strong character early on, the process to do so is rather lengthy, especially for PC users. You will need multiple Steam accounts to do a reroll in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Mobile users can try for a reroll, as you can create a throwaway Guest Account before you log in. If you get the Phantom Thieves you are looking for, you can later bind this account with your credentials, ensuring you do not lose access to your progress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.