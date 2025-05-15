Persona5: The Phantom X - Release date, System Requirements and more

ATLUS has finally announced the release date of the much-anticipated Persona5: The Phantom X, a mobile spin-off of the popular JRPG created by the studio. The game is set to come out for Japan and the West on June 26, 2025, when players will be able to jump back into the familiar streets of Tokyo. The game will be released for both mobile devices and the PC; however will not launch on consoles for the moment.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Persona5: The Phantom X.

Persona5: The Phantom X release date and platforms

The combat will be similar to Persona 5 Royal (Image via ATLUS)

In a livestream that took place on May 15, 2025, ATLUS finally shared the release date of Persona5: The Phantom X. The game is set to release in a month on June 26 and will simultaneously launch in the West and Japan. While P5X is set to release on the PC and mobile devices, it will not be releasing on consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2 for the moment.

The game will be coming out on the following platforms:

PC (Google Play Games and Steam)

Android via Google PlayStore

iOS via the Apple App Store

It is possible that the developers might bring the game to consoles later on, but for now, it is limited to the aforementioned platforms.

Persona5: The Phantom X System Requirements

Confidants make a comeback (Image via ATLUS)

Given Persona5: The Phantom X is also releasing on the PC, ATLUS and SEGA have revealed the system requirements that you need to play the game. Here is a list of the minimum and recommended requirements to play P5X.

Also Read: Persona 3 Reload finally gets a playable demo across all platforms

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows® 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel® CoreTM13-7300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX 750Ti 2G

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel® CoreTM i5-8500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX 1060 6G

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

P5X is set to release on June 26, 2025, and will be available on PC via Steam and the Google Play Games application for the platform. You can also download the game on your phone via the Apple App Store and The PlayStore.

