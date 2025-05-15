  • home icon
  • Persona5: The Phantom X - Release date, System Requirements and more

Persona5: The Phantom X - Release date, System Requirements and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 15, 2025 18:19 GMT
Persona5: The Phantom X, P5X
P5X is finally releasing in the West (Image via ATLUS)

ATLUS has finally announced the release date of the much-anticipated Persona5: The Phantom X, a mobile spin-off of the popular JRPG created by the studio. The game is set to come out for Japan and the West on June 26, 2025, when players will be able to jump back into the familiar streets of Tokyo. The game will be released for both mobile devices and the PC; however will not launch on consoles for the moment.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Persona5: The Phantom X.

Persona5: The Phantom X release date and platforms

The combat will be similar to Persona 5 Royal (Image via ATLUS)
In a livestream that took place on May 15, 2025, ATLUS finally shared the release date of Persona5: The Phantom X. The game is set to release in a month on June 26 and will simultaneously launch in the West and Japan. While P5X is set to release on the PC and mobile devices, it will not be releasing on consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2 for the moment.

The game will be coming out on the following platforms:

  • PC (Google Play Games and Steam)
  • Android via Google PlayStore
  • iOS via the Apple App Store

It is possible that the developers might bring the game to consoles later on, but for now, it is limited to the aforementioned platforms.

Persona5: The Phantom X System Requirements

Confidants make a comeback (Image via ATLUS)
Given Persona5: The Phantom X is also releasing on the PC, ATLUS and SEGA have revealed the system requirements that you need to play the game. Here is a list of the minimum and recommended requirements to play P5X.

Also Read: Persona 3 Reload finally gets a playable demo across all platforms

Minimum

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows® 11 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel® CoreTM13-7300
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX 750Ti 2G
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 70 GB available space

Recommended

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows® 11 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel® CoreTM i5-8500
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX 1060 6G
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 70 GB available space

P5X is set to release on June 26, 2025, and will be available on PC via Steam and the Google Play Games application for the platform. You can also download the game on your phone via the Apple App Store and The PlayStore.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
