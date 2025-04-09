  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Persona 3 Reload finally gets a playable demo across all platforms

Persona 3 Reload finally gets a playable demo across all platforms

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 09, 2025 14:30 GMT
Persona 3 Reload Demo
A demo for Persona 3 Reload has been released (Image via SEGA)

After almost a year since its release, Persona 3 Reload has finally received a playable demo. The remake of one of the most influential JRPGs was released in February of 2024, and with the demo now available, you can get a taste of the dark hour before heading in to buy the full game. Moreover, since the demo features a save transfer feature, you will be able to carry over your progress.

Ad

The demo for P3 Reload allows you to experience the opening hours of the game. If you were skeptical about giving this JRPG a try, especially to compare how it holds up to the prior releases of the title, you can download the demo and give it a spin to decide if you want to buy it or not.

Persona 3 Reload Demo available across multiple platforms

The Persona 3 Reload demo allows you to experience the opening chapter of the game (Image via SEGA)
The Persona 3 Reload demo allows you to experience the opening chapter of the game (Image via SEGA)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

After almost a year since its release, ATLUS has finally brought a playable demo for one of the most influential JRPGs ever released. You will finally be able to experience the opening hours of S.E.E.S fight against the Shadows, and a well-crafted slice-of-life day-to-day episodic sequence of a Japanese teenager's life.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You will be fighting in the gigantic Tartarus dungeon during the night, wielding mysterious powers called Persona. However, during the day you will return to your life as a student, hanging out with your schoolmates and fellow citizens of Tatsumi Port Island and strengthening your bond with them.

The first few months of Makoto Yuki's journey will be fully playable in the demo, and the best part is that it has a save transfer feature. Once you purchase the full game, your journey will lift off from where you left it. The Persona 3 Reload Demo is currently available for free on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 platforms.

However, the game will skip the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 for now, as it is unknown whether Persona 3 Reload will join the console's library in the future. If it does, hopefully, the Switch 2 will also receive a demo that will give players a taste of the dark hour.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी