Persona 3 Reload finally gets a playable demo across all platforms

After almost a year since its release, Persona 3 Reload has finally received a playable demo. The remake of one of the most influential JRPGs was released in February of 2024, and with the demo now available, you can get a taste of the dark hour before heading in to buy the full game. Moreover, since the demo features a save transfer feature, you will be able to carry over your progress.
The demo for P3 Reload allows you to experience the opening hours of the game. If you were skeptical about giving this JRPG a try, especially to compare how it holds up to the prior releases of the title, you can download the demo and give it a spin to decide if you want to buy it or not.
Persona 3 Reload Demo available across multiple platforms
After almost a year since its release, ATLUS has finally brought a playable demo for one of the most influential JRPGs ever released. You will finally be able to experience the opening hours of S.E.E.S fight against the Shadows, and a well-crafted slice-of-life day-to-day episodic sequence of a Japanese teenager's life.
You will be fighting in the gigantic Tartarus dungeon during the night, wielding mysterious powers called Persona. However, during the day you will return to your life as a student, hanging out with your schoolmates and fellow citizens of Tatsumi Port Island and strengthening your bond with them.
The first few months of Makoto Yuki's journey will be fully playable in the demo, and the best part is that it has a save transfer feature. Once you purchase the full game, your journey will lift off from where you left it. The Persona 3 Reload Demo is currently available for free on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 platforms.
However, the game will skip the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 for now, as it is unknown whether Persona 3 Reload will join the console's library in the future. If it does, hopefully, the Switch 2 will also receive a demo that will give players a taste of the dark hour.
