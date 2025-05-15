Persona5: The Phantom X global release date officially announced

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 15, 2025 15:03 GMT
Persona5: The Phantom X Global release
SEGA finally announces the release date for Persona5: The Phantom X (Image via ATLUS)

ATLUS is finally set to bring Persona5: The Phantom X to a vast array of audiences, as the game gets an official global release date on June 26, 2025. You will be able to jump into the shoes of the Phantom Thieves once again. But this time, you take on the mantle of a new main character instead of the usual P5 Protagonist Ren Amamiya, aka Joker.

Ad

During an official livestream, the developers from ATLUS revealed a trailer that gave us the release date for P5X, marking the time when players will finally be able to return to the streets of Tokyo.

ATLUS announces the Global release date for Persona5: The Phantom X

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

It has been nine years since the original Persona 5 graced us and told the story about the Phantom Thieves, with the Royal version releasing later, bringing the game to PC and improving on the original story. Countless spin-offs continued the story of Joker and his gang, but this time, fans will be able to experience a brand new story following the familiar premise.

Releasing on June 26, 2025, Persona5: The Phantom X will take players back to the streets of Tokyo, where they will play as the new protagonist, Wonder, and meet the new cast of the Phantom Thieves. Similar to the original game, P5X will follow the school student by day and superhero by night formula.

Ad

Also Read: Persona 3 Reload finally gets a playable demo across all platforms

Besides a new cast, the developers announced that there will be new things to do besides the usual activities the series is known for. The big dungeons called Palaces are also making a comeback, but instead of changing Hearts, the Phantom Thieves will need to rekindle people's lost desire.

Persona5: The Phantom X will be available on PC and Mobile via Steam, Apple App Store, and Google PlayStore market places. Pre-registration is currently ongoing, with rewards set to be given out based on milestones reached before the game officially comes out on June 26, 2025.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications