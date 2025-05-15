Persona5: The Phantom X global release date officially announced

ATLUS is finally set to bring Persona5: The Phantom X to a vast array of audiences, as the game gets an official global release date on June 26, 2025. You will be able to jump into the shoes of the Phantom Thieves once again. But this time, you take on the mantle of a new main character instead of the usual P5 Protagonist Ren Amamiya, aka Joker.

Ad

During an official livestream, the developers from ATLUS revealed a trailer that gave us the release date for P5X, marking the time when players will finally be able to return to the streets of Tokyo.

ATLUS announces the Global release date for Persona5: The Phantom X

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It has been nine years since the original Persona 5 graced us and told the story about the Phantom Thieves, with the Royal version releasing later, bringing the game to PC and improving on the original story. Countless spin-offs continued the story of Joker and his gang, but this time, fans will be able to experience a brand new story following the familiar premise.

Releasing on June 26, 2025, Persona5: The Phantom X will take players back to the streets of Tokyo, where they will play as the new protagonist, Wonder, and meet the new cast of the Phantom Thieves. Similar to the original game, P5X will follow the school student by day and superhero by night formula.

Ad

Also Read: Persona 3 Reload finally gets a playable demo across all platforms

Besides a new cast, the developers announced that there will be new things to do besides the usual activities the series is known for. The big dungeons called Palaces are also making a comeback, but instead of changing Hearts, the Phantom Thieves will need to rekindle people's lost desire.

Persona5: The Phantom X will be available on PC and Mobile via Steam, Apple App Store, and Google PlayStore market places. Pre-registration is currently ongoing, with rewards set to be given out based on milestones reached before the game officially comes out on June 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.