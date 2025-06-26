How to get Revelation Cards in Persona 5: The Phantom X

In Persona 5: The Phantom X, Revelation Cards are integral to building characters, as they offer buffs and effects depending on your loadout. They are, in fact, akin to artifacts from Genshin Impact and can be leveled up to boost main and subsidiary stats. Revelation Cards also come in different rarities and are relatively simple to farm.

The gears are locked behind specific battle domains, which you can challenge consecutively to obtain the proper set. This article further discusses the ins and outs of Revelation Cards in The Phantom X.

How to farm Revelation Cards in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Revelation Cards offer crucial attributes and bonus effects to characters (Image via ATLUS)

Even the best characters in Persona 5: The Phantom X rely on Revelation Cards to unleash their true combat potential. Farm them after reaching level 60, when you get access to rare drops. Speaking of which, Revelation Cards can be obtained by completing battles from the Realm of Repression.

The Realm of Repression can be accessed from the metaverse. You can pick a card within the menu to find out the associated battle. Listed below are the fights for every Revelation Card:

Battle name Revelation Cards Words of Serenity Peace

Ruin Words of Nature Control

Renewal Words of Feuds Courage

Strife Words of Life Love

Opulence Words of Ruling Power

Victory Words of Bonds Prosperity

Truth

How to equip and level up Revelation Cards in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Equip Revelation Cards from the Thieves menu (Image via ATLUS)

Like artifacts, you can level up Revelation Cards to enhance their overall stats. To access the cards you have obtained, head to the in-game menu and select the Bag option. There will be a partition for Cards within the Bag menu.

Pick a Revelation Card and click on it. You can view the details and level it up. Clicking on Quick Select will select the right amount of materials for upgrading the card. The purple ones will max out at level 20.

To equip them on a character, head to the Thieves menu. Beside every playable unit, you will find the Revelation option. Just click on it and pick the card you want to equip. Make sure the effect on the loadout aligns with the character’s kit and playstyle.

