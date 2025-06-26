Redeeming codes in Persona 5: The Phantom X can reward you with various in-game items. The Phantom Thieves are back, and you can jump back into the streets of Tokyo in the newly released P5 spin-off. The game is now available on PC via Steam and on iOS and Android devices.

If you are looking for how to redeem the codes in Persona 5: The Phantom X, this article has you covered.

Note: This article is a work in progress, and we will be updating it as soon as ATLUS/ Perfect World reveals a new code for the game.

How to redeem codes in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Use the Exchange Codes option to redeem and receive rewards (Image via ATLUS)

Redeeming codes in Persona 5: The Phantom X is quite simple. You will need to progress the game a bit till you unlock the option to exchange codes. This can be done within the first minutes of the game. A great feature that P5X carries from the base Persona 5 is that you can speed up the cutscene.

Also Read: What is the protagonist's canon name in Persona 5: The Phantom X

This will allow you to progress faster through the starting section of the game. Once you gain control after following through the chunk of the story, you will be able to redeem codes.

Here is a step-by-step process on how you can redeem codes in Persona 5 X.

Boot up the game and log in to your account using your credentials.

Tap on Menu. It can be found at the bottom right corner of your screen. If you are on PC, press Tab on your keyboard or Y on your controller to bring up the pause menu.

Scroll till you can find the Exchange Code option.

option. Copy the redemption code and paste it in the box. Click on OK to confirm and redeem the rewards.

You will receive the rewards in your in-game mail.

All available and expired redemption codes in Persona 5: The Phantom X

ATLUS and Perfect World have not yet revealed any redemption codes for the global server of Persona 5: The Phantom X. It is likely that some will be issued in the coming days, and you can exchange them for items such as Meta Jewels and Tickets.

This section of the article will be updated accordingly, so that you don't miss out on the codes when they are revealed. ATLUS might give away new codes via the game's official social media, so make sure to keep an eye out for those.

