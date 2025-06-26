Persona 5: The Phantom X launched globally on June 25, 2025, introducing gamers to the standalone title from the popular Japanese urban fantasy series. Fans can experience the metaverse with their favorite avatars, which apparently can be acquired from the banners. Yes, there’s a gacha system in The Phantom X, so players will likely consider rerolling their account to begin their adventure with the strongest character roster.

Ad

This article further explores some of the best characters to reroll for in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Persona 5: The Phantom X characters to reroll for

1) Yaoling Li

Yaoling Li (Image via ATLUS)

Rerolling an account in Persona 5: The Phantom X can be quite the hassle. However, the effort will be rewarded if you can snag Yaoling Li, a 5-star Curse character obtainable from standard banners.

Ad

Trending

Yaoling Li, also known by the codename Rin, excels at dealing targeted AoE damage. She can further decrease the opponent’s DEF and make them susceptible to incoming attacks. Her ability to debuff targets and deal splash damage makes her a strong companion for various team compositions.

2) Ann Takamaki

Ann Takamaki (Image via ATLUS)

Ann Takamaki, a powerful 5-star unit, is available in the newcomer banner, where eight Gold Tickets yield 10 contracts. Completing 50 wishes on this banner will unlock a five-star Phantom Thief. She stands out at one of the best characters and is well worth rerolling for.

Ad

Ann Takamaki wields the Fire element to inflict Burn on targets and has the ability to snatch a target's ATK stat and increase her own by the same amount. She also deals bonus damage upon obtaining the La Vie en Rose effect and can let go of the buff to further heal allies, helping them sustain throughout the battle.

3) Ren Amamiya

Ren Amamiya (Image via ATLUS)

ATLUS has changed the protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X. So, fans won't be able to play as Ren Amamiya during the story quest. However, Joker can be obtained from the limited-time banner, and is worth rerolling for.

In The Phantom X, Ren Amamiya hails from the Curse element and is assigned the Sweeper job. His gameplay involves generating Will of Rebellion by attacking targets with his abilities. Joker’s passive then increases his Attack based on the accumulated stacks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.