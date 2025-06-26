Persona 5: The Phantom X banners and pity system explained

Persona 5: The Phantom X's banner and pity systems follow a similar pattern to many of the mainline gacha titles available on the market. The Chinese/Taiwanese version of the game has a few advantages over the recently released global ones, but it is not all bad, as you will be accustomed to how the gacha system works if you play games such as Wuthering Waves or Genshin Impact.
This article will explain the banners and the pity system in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
All types of banners in Persona 5: The Phantom X
If you are a beginner in Persona 5: The Phantom X, you will get 4 types of banners. A pull in the game costs 150x Meta Gems, and one single multi will cost you 1500x Gems.
1) Beginner Banner
The Beginner Banner will reward you with one standard 5-star character after you pull a total of 40 times (It will show 50 but gives you a 10x multi at a discounted rate of 8 Standard Banner Tickets). The best part is, after you complete your summoning, you can select one of the Phantom Thieves from the original Persona 5 for free.
- Ann Takamaki
- Ryuji Sakamoto
- Morgana
It is also in this banner that you should attempt the process of rerolling in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
2) Limited banner
The limited banner will be available for a small period of time, and you will need Platinum Tickets to pull on this banner. These characters are extremely powerful given their limited nature and will be available at a rate-up.
3) Weapon Banner
Weapon Banners will be unlocked once you recruit Motoha and progress the story a bit further. Once you talk with Iwai, you will be able to draw weapons. Similar to the other banners, you will need to spend 1500x Meta Gems for a 10x summon.
3) Standard Banner
Standard Banner will contain characters that will be available permanently in the game. The one you will get after hitting pity is randomized, but once you complete 300x summons, you will be able to select one.
How the pity system works in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Persona 5's pity system works similarly to any modern gacha game. The default pity to draw a 5-star is 0.8 percent for all of the banners, while the rate for getting a 4-star is a bit different. The default pity to get a 5-star weapon is 70, while for characters, you will need 80 summons.
Both the limited-time and standard banners have a 6.2% chance to drop a 4-star character, while the weapon one got 8%.
Is there a 50-50 system in Persona 5: The Phantom X?
Yes, P5X does feature a 50-50 system. In case you lose the most-wanted Phantom Thief, you will be guaranteed the next one to be the one on the rate-up. Albeit, the weapon banner acts a bit differently than most other popular titles, such as Genshin Impact. The limited characters have a 0.4 percent chance of dropping, while the rest belong to the standard ones.
You will be able to select among 3 5-star weapons for a rate-up, which might include the limited-time ones. If you get a non-rate-up weapon, the next 5-star you pull is guaranteed to be one from the pool that you have selected.
