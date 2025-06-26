Persona 5 The Phantom X: Complete character tier list

P5X's tier list ranks all the currently available characters. Persona 5 The Phantom X is officially out globally for players to enjoy on PC and mobiles. The turn-based JRPG is a spin-off of the titular franchise that infuses gacha elements with its gameplay. It takes place in a parallel world that gets connected to Persona 5 due to a particular event. Thus, aside from new characters, you'll also be able to play with the P5 cast.

Ad

With a big cast of characters, there are bound to be some superstars. This tier list ranks the June 2025 roster of Persona 5 The Phantom X 's worldwide release.

Note: This ranking is based on the general use case of a character in story events, bosses, velvet and astralobe trials, and similar. It isn't geared around endgame. The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking all the characters from Persona 5 The Phantom X in a tier list

Note that the Persona 5 The Phantom X tier list only judges the character based on their individual moveset. However, they cannot use 100% of their power if not paired with the right allies.

Ad

Trending

Most characters are viable in P5X, thus, concentrate your build around your play style. Instead of focusing on the best individual, prepare a good team. After all, the power of friendship is one of the core themes of Persona.

The tier list is divided into four parts:

S-tier A-tier B-tier C-tier

We have organized the available characters into these four tiers in descending order, after taking their moveset, effectiveness, and versatility into account. S-tier is the top, while C-tier is the lowest. While a character in the C-tier isn't necessarily bad, there are better alternatives available.

Ad

Tier Character S Ren Amamiya (Joker), Seiji Shiratori, Lufel, Yaoling Li, Miyu Sahara, Ann Tamamaki, Leo Kamiyama, Kayo Tomiyama, Morgana. A Ryuji Sakamoto, Shun Kano, Haruna Nishimori B Kotono Montagne, Motoha Arai, Yukimi Fujikawa, Tomoko Noge. C Kiyoshi Kurotani, Toshiya Sumi

Ad

Ann Takamaki in Persona 5 The Phantom X (Image via SEGA)

Ren Amamiya, Seiji Shiratori, and Ann Takamaki - DPS (S-tier)

Ad

Ren Amamiya (Joker) is one of the best early-game five-star DPS characters to invest in. What makes him so good is how powerful he can become without much grinding. Joker has a passive which increases his attack by 18% for each Will of Rebellion/Fury stack. Three out of four attacks from Ren's moveset stack Will of Rebellion. Ren is extremely strong even with his Awareness at 0. Thus, duping him isn't a must, but doing so will only increase his power. His Extra Turn mechanic allows him to act twice in one turn.

Ad

Also read: How to redeem codes in Persona 5 The Phantom X

Seiji Shiratori is another five-star character with insane single-target DPS potential in Persona 5 The Phantom X. However, his Awareness needs to be maxed out to reach it. But once you do progress it to 6, he can become one of the best DPS characters for general and endgame trial use cases. Seiji is based around dealing consistent wind damage and stacking Right to Strike. Thus, he is ranked high in the tier list.

Ad

Ann Takamaki is an amazing easy-to-use long-term DPS powerhouse. The four-star character's moveset is based on AoE fire damage. Her buffs boost her DMG. Furthermore, you don't need to increase her Awareness to reach her maximum potential. She is also a free character, meaning you don't need to spend money to get one of the best DPS agents. Hence, it is no surprise she is up high in the tier list.

Ad

Lufel and Morgana - Resilience (S-tier)

Lufel is one of the best early-game healers. Its moveset is concentrated on buffs and debuffs. His healing ability gets more power if the target's HP is below a certain threshold. His Thief Tactics attack temporarily increases the party's attack DMG. However, to get it to its full potential, you'll need to max out its Awareness.

Also read: Best characters to reroll for in Persona 5 The Phantom X

Ad

Morgana's moveset is based on wind damage. She has the ability to heal or even revive allies. Her Healing Breeze can cure one status ailment along with healing. While she can be effective with default Awareness, increasing it will amplify her healing potential. If set up perfectly, she can allow players to heal even outside of their turns. Her healing and revive potential marks her as one of the best healers in this Persona 5 The Phantom X tier list.

Ad

Yiaoling Li and Leo Kamiyama - Support (S-tier)

Yiaoling Li is a top-ranked support character in this tier list. Her moveset is based around AoE curse damage mixed with debuffs. Your party's DMG will gain consistent bump-ups due to her. You also don't need to max out her Awareness to use her effectively. Making her an incredible support agent placed high up in this tier list.

Leo Kamiyama is focused on buffing attacks and regenerating shields or healing HP. Thus, he is a mix of both resilience and support characters. However, you'll need to max out his Awareness to use him effectively. But if you understand his HP management, he'll be an immense help to your party.

Ad

Miyu Sahara and Kayo Tomiyama - Defense (S-tier)

Miyu Sahara is all about buffing defense. Three attacks from her moveset will grant shields to allies along with giving unique buffs. Her passives also provide similar effects. Thus, she is one of the best characters to buff up your party's defenses. However, you'll need to max out her Awareness to get the most out of her.

Kayo Tomiyama is a four-star character whose moveset is focused on buffing particular stats. His passive is concentrated on status ailments. Thus, she is great for building up win conditions by building chip damage. This makes him one of the best Defense agents in this Persona 5 The Phantom X tier list. However, you'll need to reach A6 (Awareness 6) to make the best out of him.

Ad

Ryuji Sakamoto in Persona 5 The Phantom X (Image via SEGA)

Ryuji Sakamoto - DPS (A-tier)

Ad

To get the most out of Ryuji, you'll need to keep his health below 75%. His physical abilities rely on the Rebound status effect, which increases stats like DMG, Shock chance, or Critical Hit chance. Thus, he is kind of a glass cannon character. Increasing his Awareness isn't required, but doing that will only strengthen him in Persona 5 The Phantom X.

Shun Kano - Resilience (A-tier)

Shun Kano's main support gimmick is temporarily increasing the max HP of party members. His first Awareness passive makes him more likely to be targeted by attacks. However, every time he's attacked, it'll activate the Desperado effect. When it ends, Kano will restore 30% of his HP. His attacks will also deal Ice Damage. His Gun attack is really powerful.

Ad

Kano is a character that is best played at six Awareness.

Haruna Nishimori - Support (A-tier)

Haruna's moveset relies on two elements: Childish Hearts and Mystery. The latter can power her Courageous Campaign skill to increase the party's attack and damage. The former will fuel her highlight skill, which will increase the party's damage for one turn. Higher stacks of Mystery will amplify the buff. Increasing her awareness isn't mandatory to get good results in Persona 5 The Phantom X.

Ad

However, managing two different stacks can often divide your attention. There is also a fair amount of randomness involved.

Kotome Montagne and Motoha Arai (Image via SEGA)

Kotone Montagne and Motoha Arai - DPS (B-tier)

Ad

Kotone Montagne is a four-star character. She is a single-target DPS that will get guaranteed Critical Hit on follow-up attacks. Her damage is decent at best. However, her skill multiplier doesn't allow her to shine. You'll also need her five-star weapon to unlock the follow-up attack. Thus, while good as a backup, it isn't worth investing in her as the main DPS.

Motoha Arai is one of the few characters that has Electric support and can inflict Shock. Thus, she is a good counter against her other Electric characters. However, there are so few of them that she has very little practical uses. Furthermore, her damage is not noticeable enough to be considered for a good AoE DPS. She also has one of the lowest HPs.

Ad

Yukimi Fujikawa - Resilience (B-tier)

The reason that she is in B-tier is her shielding abilities. Her Sacral Glow only provides defense to one ally. Absolute Judgement on the other hand takes long to become effective. Although she can buff damage, it only lasts for a single turn.

Tomoko Noge - Support (B-tier)

Noge's Sleep skills can inflict a damage taken debuff, even on enemies that are immune to mental ailments. However, considering her moveset is related to buffing, it can take time to get going. Players will need to create Greenleaf stacks to increase stats. Thus, you'll spend time building the same element before finally assisting your team. However, the increases don't justify the time spent setting it up. Thus, she is stuck in the middle of the Persona 5 The Phantom X character tier list.

Ad

While C-tier characters aren't unplayable, there are better options you can invest in (Image via SEGA)

Toshiya Sumi - DPS (C-tier)

Ad

Her DPS ability lies in taking advantage of Curse stacks. However, building them up is often up to luck. You'll need a high Effect Hit Rate support. But even with that, the damage isn't consistent enough. There are better DPS alternatives like the ones listed in this Persona 5 The Phantom X tier list.

Kiyoshi Kurotani - Support (C-tier)

Kiyoshi doesn't have a bad moveset. But she is only effective when paired with a Fire-based DPS like Ann Takamaki. She can increase the fire damage taken by enemies and can inflict Burn on multiple enemies. However, her versatility is limited, as you wouldn't use a Fire-based team on enemies that counter it. Thus, she is placed in the lowest bracket in this tier list.

Ad

That concludes the Persona 5 The Phantom X tier list.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.