Persona 5: The Phantom X - Complete City Life Guide

Persona 5: The Phantom X makes a few adjustments to the daily life simulation system to create the new City Life event mechanic. Unlike the other Persona games or P5, you will need to spend Action Points to engage in the slice-of-life aspects of the title. This includes a range of activities from working a part-time job to just hanging out.

This article will cover the City Life system of Persona 5: The Phantom X.

City Life Guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Persona 5: The Phantom X's City Life events are basically what the day-to-day life simulation gameplay from the base game is. Similar to Persona 5 Royal, you can spend your time doing various chores that will contribute to your gameplay progression.

You can take part in several activities (Image via ATLUS)

Doing these events will allow you to increase your social stats, synergy with your Confidants, and even earn money. You can engage with these activities 5 times each day, before the time progresses to the next. Sometimes, the City Life events will allow you to gain more Social Stat EXP in Persona 5: The Phantom X, so it is advised that you do those corresponding tasks with more rewards.

There are a variety of events that you can perform, but it is ideal to always do the one with Meta Crystals as rewards. You can also engage with hangout events where you invite your Confidants out, allowing you to increase synergy with them.

You can perform two of these activities during the Day and Evening, and one at Night before the time passes to the next day. To engage in these events, you will need to tap on the City Tab near the bottom of your screen and select the corresponding activity that you want to partake in.

Keep in mind that you cannot infinitely engage in these activities, as you need to spend Action Points.

How to restore Action Points

You will regain 5 Action Points each day when the server for the game resets. Given you need to spend at least 3 for doing the daily missions, it is ideal that you mostly use them for this purpose, and sometimes, to grind Yen. Another way to obtain Action Points is by using the MaraThon Energy consumable.

How to increase Social Stats in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Performing various City Life events, such as cleaning your house, working part-time, or talking with citizens such as the mascot Shichi Kun in Persona 5 X, will contribute to various social stats being increased.

Social Stats (Image via ATLUS)

Social Stats comes with a few key conditions that will allow you to increase the EXP that you gain. For Example, studying during Rainy Days or in the evening is a great way to boost your Knowledge meter in the Social Stats.

