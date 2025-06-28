How to obtain EXP to Level Up in Persona 5: The Phantom X

One of the key things that many players might wonder is how you can quickly level up in Persona 5: The Phantom X. Given that it is ultimately a gacha title, your account level is tied to your progression. Your progress will often come to and halt where you will need to raise your Account Level to a certain point if you want to play the next bit of the story.

This article will cover how to obtain EXP and level up in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

How to quickly level up in Persona 5: The Phantom X

P5X's gacha game design comes with a few hurdles that players who are not familiar with the genre will struggle with. While Persona 5 Royal allows you to progress smoothly from one section of the story to the next, The Phantom X will often gate you from story content, and you will need to raise your account to a particular level to access the next part.

Let' take a look at all of the viable sources to obtain EXP and level up in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

1) Story

Missions (Image via ATLUS)

Completing story content rewards you with the most experience points. If you find yourself being locked away from the main plot, you can do side missions instead and gain EXP.

2) Phantom Pass

Dailies (Image via ATLUS)

Similar to other gacha titles, Persona 5: The Phantom X provides you with daily and weekly missions that you can complete to earn EXP. Make sure to complete these missions, as besides XP, they also offer Meta Jewels which can be used in the gacha system to pull characters like Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

3) Exploration

Exploring (Image via ATLUS)

Even if you have completed the Palaces, you will be able to return there to complete Exploration Missions. Defeating enemies and opening chests count towards your progress, and after hitting certain milestones, you can claim rewards that include EXP, Meta Crystals, and more.

4) Spend Stamina

Stamina (Imag via ATLUS)

Persona 5 X gives you an amount of Daily Stamina that you can spend to farm resources. These challenges can be found in the Metaverse and give you a variety of items, ranging from Phantom Thieves to Weapon Upgrade materials. Make sure to spend this Stamina to obtain EXP to level up in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

What is your account level in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The Protagonist in Persona 5: The Phantom X can level up as you progress through the game. This is also your account level, and it determines what content you will be able to access at a given time. Unlike Persona 5 Royal, you cannot grind Mementos to level up, and you will need to rely on your daily and weekly objectives to progress.

If you level up in Persona 5: The Phantom X, you can not only progress the game's plot, but also gain access to higher levels of challenges, getting better rewards. You will also be able to raise the level of your Phantom Thieves companions.

