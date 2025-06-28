Persona 5: The Phantom X - All correct Shichi-Kun answers

During your adventure outside of the Metaverse, you can find Shichi-Kun outside of Shibuya Station in Persona 5: The Phantom X. One of the City Life events will eventually lead you to him, where you must answer a few questions related to Tokyo's Shibuya region. Answering them correctly will end the City Life event, and you can gain some rewards from them as well.
This article will cover all of the correct Shichi-Kun answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
All Shichi-Kun questions and answers in Persona 5: The Phantom X
P5X's protagonist can engage in various daily activities outside of the Metaverse that will allow you to spend your time at will and also earn proficiency and money as rewards. One of these City Life events will eventually take you to Shichi-Kun, the big dog-like Mascot whom you can find near the Shibuya Station square.
He will ask a few questions to Wonder, and answering them correctly will reward you with a few items, including Meta Crystals. Let's take a look at all of the answers.
Question 1
"Suppose your friend from abroad is visiting and you want to get them the perfect gift that just screams "Japan" which store are you gonna head to?"
- Answer: The Souvenir Shop
Question 2
Do you know the name of the burger restaurant on Central Street?
- Answer: Boom Bang Burger
Question 3
When meeting people in Station Square, what kind of animal is the statue right at the center?
- Answer: A Dog
What do you gain by successfully answering Shichi-Kun's question in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Unlike Persona 5 Royal, obtaining gifts for your acquaintances and friends is not that straightforward in Persona 5 X. While you can buy a few from the various vendors around Tokyo, this daily life event will give you more of these gifts.
Gifting these items will raise Synergy with your Confidants, allowing you to learn important skills and obtain other items. Given gifts are very rare in Persona 5: The Phantom X, you should keep an eye out for any time this City Life event pops up.
Keep in mind that the rewards you receive each time are randomized.
