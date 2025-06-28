How to make money in Persona 5: The Phantom X

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 28, 2025 19:40 GMT
This guide will help to get money PX5 (Image via SEGA)
This guide will help to get money PX5 (Image via SEGA)

Earning money in Persona 5: The Phantom X is not as simple as taking down Shadows and gathering Yen, akin to traditional Persona games. Your primary source of income here is in-game jobs, rewards, and leveling up throughout the journey. If you want to stay stocked up on crafting materials, reference materials, trains, cosmetics, or gifts for your companions, you must be mindful of how you collect them yourself.

Ad

On that note, here’s how to earn money in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Ways to earn money in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Choose your methods to earn money in the game (Image via SEGA)
Choose your methods to earn money in the game (Image via SEGA)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best way to earn money: Work during “Big Reward” city events

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The easiest and fastest method to earn yen is by checking the City Life tab. Occasionally, you’ll notice certain jobs like the Convenience Store, Work at the Flower Shop, or Soup Bowl Deli highlighted with a Big Reward label. These are limited-time events that offer a much better payout than usual.

During these, you can earn thousands of yen in one shift, along with other materials. These tasks cost Action Points, but the returns make it worthwhile.

Ad

While you’ll earn different types of in-game currency throughout your time in P5X — like Meta Jewels, Platinum Milicoins, and Cognition Crystals — Yen is still the main currency you’ll use to buy most things that matter day to day.

Also read: Best character to select from the Newcomer Banner in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Use all early rewards and log-in bonuses

Another solid way to get money in Persona 5: The Phantom X early is to collect Plan Objectives, login rewards, and prizes from Coin Redemption banners. These give one-time rewards, but they can be very helpful during the first few days of your playthrough.

Ad

Make sure to claim them whenever they show up, especially if you're saving up for equipment, upgrades, or gifts.

Boost Synergy ranks for more cash

Spending time with certain characters like Yui or Yaoling Li helps raise their Synergy Rank, and each new level gives a reward. Some of these include decent cash bonuses. This is a good, long-term way to bring in extra money in Persona 5: The Phantom X while also progressing your character bonds.

Ad

If you’re already working on unlocking new abilities or side stories, this method helps you earn along the way.

Regular part-time work still helps

Even if a shop doesn’t have a Big Reward bonus, you can earn around 3,000 yen per Action Point by working a regular shift. It’s not the fastest method, but it’s steady and comes with added benefits, like improving Charm, Kindness, or other Social Attributes, depending on the job.

Ad

If you have time and need both yen and character growth, this is a good option between major events.

All currencies in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Here’s a full list of every currency you’ll run into while playing:

  • Yen
  • Meta Jewels
  • Cognition Crystals
  • Platinum Milicoins
  • Gold Tickets & Platinum Tickets
  • Clear Cognigems & Violet Cognigems
  • Gecko Coin & Wingbeat Coin
  • P Coin
  • Konpaku Gem
  • Assist Reward
  • Schema Points
  • Repression Medals

That concludes our guide on earning money in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Check out: Should you pull for Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications