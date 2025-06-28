How to make money in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Earning money in Persona 5: The Phantom X is not as simple as taking down Shadows and gathering Yen, akin to traditional Persona games. Your primary source of income here is in-game jobs, rewards, and leveling up throughout the journey. If you want to stay stocked up on crafting materials, reference materials, trains, cosmetics, or gifts for your companions, you must be mindful of how you collect them yourself.

On that note, here’s how to earn money in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Ways to earn money in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Choose your methods to earn money in the game (Image via SEGA)

Best way to earn money: Work during “Big Reward” city events

The easiest and fastest method to earn yen is by checking the City Life tab. Occasionally, you’ll notice certain jobs like the Convenience Store, Work at the Flower Shop, or Soup Bowl Deli highlighted with a Big Reward label. These are limited-time events that offer a much better payout than usual.

During these, you can earn thousands of yen in one shift, along with other materials. These tasks cost Action Points, but the returns make it worthwhile.

While you’ll earn different types of in-game currency throughout your time in P5X — like Meta Jewels, Platinum Milicoins, and Cognition Crystals — Yen is still the main currency you’ll use to buy most things that matter day to day.

Use all early rewards and log-in bonuses

Another solid way to get money in Persona 5: The Phantom X early is to collect Plan Objectives, login rewards, and prizes from Coin Redemption banners. These give one-time rewards, but they can be very helpful during the first few days of your playthrough.

Make sure to claim them whenever they show up, especially if you're saving up for equipment, upgrades, or gifts.

Boost Synergy ranks for more cash

Spending time with certain characters like Yui or Yaoling Li helps raise their Synergy Rank, and each new level gives a reward. Some of these include decent cash bonuses. This is a good, long-term way to bring in extra money in Persona 5: The Phantom X while also progressing your character bonds.

If you’re already working on unlocking new abilities or side stories, this method helps you earn along the way.

Regular part-time work still helps

Even if a shop doesn’t have a Big Reward bonus, you can earn around 3,000 yen per Action Point by working a regular shift. It’s not the fastest method, but it’s steady and comes with added benefits, like improving Charm, Kindness, or other Social Attributes, depending on the job.

If you have time and need both yen and character growth, this is a good option between major events.

All currencies in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Here’s a full list of every currency you’ll run into while playing:

Yen

Meta Jewels

Cognition Crystals

Platinum Milicoins

Gold Tickets & Platinum Tickets

Clear Cognigems & Violet Cognigems

Gecko Coin & Wingbeat Coin

P Coin

Konpaku Gem

Assist Reward

Schema Points

Repression Medals

That concludes our guide on earning money in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

