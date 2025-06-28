Should you pull for Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Ren Amamiya, aka Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X, is one of the many playable characters. The leader of the Phantom Thieves from the original games is here to aid his help to Wonder, and is featured as one of the limited-time 5-star characters that you can obtain from the gacha system.

To answer your question, yes, Joker is one of the best characters in the game as of now and is a must pull. Let's go over a breakdown of why you should consider obtaining him and if it will benefit you in the long run.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Why you should pull for Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Joker, aka Ren Amamiya (Image via ATLUS)

If you are a fan of the Persona series or any of the Persona 5 games, you will likely want to obtain Joker. After all, he is the main character of ATLUS's P5 games and one of the most iconic protagonists in JRPG history. Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom X is one of the 5-star characters who is available for a limited time, and you can obtain him by using Meta Crystals or Platinum Tickets.

As of the release version of P5X, Joker is arguably the best DPS character and one of the strongest Phantom Thieves in the game. Here are a few reasons why Joker is a must-pull in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Also Read: Best Joker build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Pros for pulling Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom x

Strong AoE damage dealer.

Best Curse character in the game. His Eiha spells are currently the strongest in the game when it comes to Curse.

His damage is not gated behind his 5-star weapon and can easily function efficiently with his 4-star choice.

His best support can be picked up for free after completing 300 pulls in the Standard Banner.

Cons for pulling Joker in Persona 5: The Phantom x

Joker is the first character of the game. While he will stay relevant for a while, he will ultimately get replaced by future characters.

Heavily relies on Rin's ability to debuff enemies. His damage falls off a bit without her.

Overall, Joker is worth picking up from the limited rate-up banner in Persona 5: The Phantom X. He is strong, and although he relies a bit on Rin, you can eventually get her after completing 300 pulls in the Standard Banner. He is a great character and will remain relevant for quite a while.

