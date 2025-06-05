How to get Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond? New weapons, Armor Sets, and release date

Super Earth is safe, and for your efforts, Super Earth Ministries is authorizing the launch of the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond. The contents within are a testament to the courage shown by Helldivers (don't forget SEAF forces) during the defense of Super Earth. Although the losses were in the millions, the Illuminate will think twice (or thrice) before launching another invasion.

I could go on talking about Super Earth and how we bravely defended it (as I'm hired by the Ministry of Truth), but we should dive straight into the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond.

How to get the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond?

You can purchase the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond from the Warbond section located within the Acquisition Center for 1,000 Super Credits. The proceeds of the purchase will go towards funding the repair of Mega Cities (and hopefully better orbital defenses for whoever tries to invade next).

If you're short on Super Credits, consider doing your Democratic duty and purchasing some. You could even earn some while on missions (go on low-level missions and look for bunkers - don't worry, you'll still be doing your duty towards Super Earth).

When does the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond release?

With Super Earth rebuilding, it'll be a few days before the Ministries can sanction the release of the Warbond. Nevertheless, you won't have to wait for too long. The Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond releases on June 12, 2025. This gives you enough time to obtain some Super Credits.

What does the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond contain?

Weapons/Grenades

AR-32 Pacifier (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

To start with, this Warbond contains the powerful AR-32 Pacifier: A large capacity assault rifle, which is the last word in defense against enemies roaming the colonies. That's not all - you've got some new explosives to play with as well.

G-109 Urchin (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The G-109 Urchin stun grenade, when thrown, attaches to the enemy and dispenses electrical pulses until they’re incapacitated. It's perfect for a bunched-up group of targets.

Strategem

AX/ARC-3 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

If you plan on taking on the Autocratic forces of the Illuminate in the future solo, this Strategem is perfect for you. This Warbond introduces the AX/ARC-3 “Guard Dog” K-9.

This arc-powered K-9 will get between you and any threats you may encounter in the field. It'll dispel some shocking Democracy (and at times some friendly fire as well).

Support Weapon

GL-52 De-Escalator (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

To aid you in your quest for Liberty, the Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond offers you the GL-52 De-Escalator support weapon. It's a grenade launcher that fires high-powered arc grenades that will leave your enemies shocked and in awe (mostly dead).

Armor Sets

Justice and Democracy! (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Helldivers 2 Force of Law Warbond also offers two distinct armor sets: The BP-20 Correct Officer (Medium Armor) and the BP-32 Jackboot (Light Armor). They also come with the Ballistic Padding (Passive) that grants the wearer higher resistance to chest damage, explosive damage, and all damage from bleeding (talk about your Democratic bang for the buck, eh?).

Emotes, Titles, Patterns, and Boosters

True Blue (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Communication is key, which is why this Warbond will feature three new Emotes: Hold, Silence, and Group Up. Don't like talking to your teammates? Now you won't have to. Communicate in silence (or shoot them if they disobey orders).

The Warbond also contains the Extra Judicial (Title). You'll also get to True Blue (Pattern) for your Exosuits and Hellpods. Lastly, the Stun Pods (Booster) will also become available to you, enabling you to make a shocking impression on impact.

