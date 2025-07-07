Knowing how to use voice chat in Ready or Not is going to help you clear missions easily in the game. Communication plays a huge role in all first-person shooter games, and it is even more essential in a tactical mission-based title like Ready or Not. If you're looking for a guide to help you activate and use this feature in the game, you've come to the right place.
In this article, we will provide a detailed guide on how you can use voice chat in Ready or Not. Read below to know more.
A guide to use voice chat in Ready or Not?
Voice chat is generally enabled by default in Ready or Not. However, players find this feature quite complicated to use due to a number of factors. Here, we will break down how you can use the voice chat feature in-game.
Check voice chat keybind
Now, there are two keybinds that you need to look for when it comes to using your voice chat in the game. First and foremost, look for the 'Channel Switch' keybind. Secondly, look for the 'Push to Talk' keybind.
Proceed to bind both these prompts to the keys of your choice.
Understanding channels
The channel is where you will be engaging with your teammates and friends. This is where you can talk to your squad. However, there are different channels, and you have to choose one where everyone is present in order to communicate with them.
If your friends are on the 'Local' channel, proceed to Channel Switch until you can see the 'Local' tab on your screen.
Beside each player's name, you will see the channels they are respectively tuned in to. You can text them to join one singular channel, and then proceed to switch into it to communicate with them over voice.
Using Push-to-Talk
Once you're in the right channel, press the button that you have bound to 'Push-to-Talk'. Hold this button to enable your mic. Upon doing so, you can now use voice chat in Ready or Not.
This will allow you to effectively communicate with your team, devise strategies, and execute missions perfectly.
