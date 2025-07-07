Knowing how to use voice chat in Ready or Not is going to help you clear missions easily in the game. Communication plays a huge role in all first-person shooter games, and it is even more essential in a tactical mission-based title like Ready or Not. If you're looking for a guide to help you activate and use this feature in the game, you've come to the right place.

Ad

In this article, we will provide a detailed guide on how you can use voice chat in Ready or Not. Read below to know more.

A guide to use voice chat in Ready or Not?

Voice chat is generally enabled by default in Ready or Not. However, players find this feature quite complicated to use due to a number of factors. Here, we will break down how you can use the voice chat feature in-game.

Ad

Trending

Check voice chat keybind

Now, there are two keybinds that you need to look for when it comes to using your voice chat in the game. First and foremost, look for the 'Channel Switch' keybind. Secondly, look for the 'Push to Talk' keybind.

Proceed to bind both these prompts to the keys of your choice.

Voice chat binds (Image via VOID Interactive and Valve)

Read more: "Just laughable and pathetic": Ready or Not sparks backlash over new censorship changes

Ad

Understanding channels

The channel is where you will be engaging with your teammates and friends. This is where you can talk to your squad. However, there are different channels, and you have to choose one where everyone is present in order to communicate with them.

If your friends are on the 'Local' channel, proceed to Channel Switch until you can see the 'Local' tab on your screen.

Beside each player's name, you will see the channels they are respectively tuned in to. You can text them to join one singular channel, and then proceed to switch into it to communicate with them over voice.

Ad

Also read: All soft objectives in Ready or Not missions

Using Push-to-Talk

Once you're in the right channel, press the button that you have bound to 'Push-to-Talk'. Hold this button to enable your mic. Upon doing so, you can now use voice chat in Ready or Not.

This will allow you to effectively communicate with your team, devise strategies, and execute missions perfectly.

Also read: How many missions are in Ready or Not?

Ad

Upon following these steps, you will have successfully used voice chat in Ready or Not. Check some of our related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.