Ready or Not not working on Xbox: Possible fixes and reasons

Ready or Not not working on Xbox could be a result of several factors. The game is set for release on consoles on July 15, 2025. It was released for PC in 2023 and has amassed many fans ever since. Its console release is fresh and may therefore witness issues like crashes, being stuck on the loading screen, and much more.

Ad

This article will go over the issues that can plague Ready or Not on Xbox and attempt to provide some solutions.

Ready or Not not working on Xbox: Reason and how to fix

Ready or Not not working on Xbox could be a result of corrupt game files, issues with cached data, or software systems failing due to being outdated. If there are major issues from the server side, you may not be able to fix them; however, here are some fixes you can implement if they are from your end.

Ad

Trending

Check for updates

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pending firmware updates can cause issues with compatibility. Ready or Not is a fresh game coming to Xbox, and therefore, you'll need all your updates to be in order. Here's how to check and download any new updates:

On your controller, press the Xbox button.

Go to the Profile and System tab and click on Settings.

Next, click on Systems and then go to Updates.

Here is where you can check for updates, and if any are available, simply download them and run the game again.

Ad

Keeping an eye on your updates can save you some time while trying to run a brand-new game.

Run a power cycle

To can run a power cycle on your Xbox, restart the device once and rerun the game. To do this, click the Xbox button on your console and hold it down for 10 seconds.

Then you can start it back up by clicking the Xbox button on your controller. Make sure the green boot-up animation shows up when you restart it. If it doesn't, repeat the process.

Ad

Once this is done, try to run the game again and see if the problem of Ready or Not not working on Xbox continues.

Also read: All soft objectives in Ready or Not missions

Reinstall the game

You can also reinstall the game to ensure it starts on your device with fresh files. To do this, you must uninstall the game and reinstall it all over again.

On your Xbox, go to My Games and Apps.

Find Ready or Not and then select the Uninstall option.

Then, look the game up in the Xbox store and re-download it as usual.

Ad

Doing this short process can easily change things and help you play Ready or Not flawlessly.

Clear cache

Finally, you can clear your cache to fix the problem of Ready or Not not working on Xbox. To do so, simply turn the console off and unplug it from the power source for about five minutes.

Then plug it back in, restart the device, and then restart the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.