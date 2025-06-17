All Kits in FBC: Firebreak and which one you should choose?

There are a total of three kits in FBC: Firebreak, and each has special traits that can help you complete missions faster. These kits can basically determine the role that you would need to play in this co-op first-person shooter title. Since you are provided the option to choose one of three kits at the start of a mission, it's best to understand the pros and cons of each pack and how they can help your team clear objectives faster while taking as little incoming damage as possible.

This article will highlight all kits in FBC: Firebreak, alongside a brief description.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What are kits in FBC: Firebreak and which is the best kit?

Here are all three kits with a quick overview and the abilities they provide you with:

1) Fix Kit

The Fix Kit in FBC: Firebreak will provide you with a Wrench that can be used to fix damaged equipment within the mission area. This class does not block your ability to dish out damage and is quite effective if you are keen on participating in melee combat. Being able to repair damaged items in the game without facing debuffs like fire, shock, and other detrimental status effects can be a massive bonus for the team when fighting hordes of monsters.

The Fix Kit includes the following items and unlockables:

Wrench: Starter item to help build and repair.

Starter item to help build and repair. Swivel Cannon: A defensive device that can be unlocked.

A defensive device that can be unlocked. AI16 Piggy Bank Altered Augment: Unlockable Parautility that can dish out huge damage to enemies and allies in a range.

Although the Wrench itself does not pack a heavy punch, it is great for bashing and pushing enemies away when they come close. This class is perfect for missions that require a lot of repairs and area defense.

2) Jump Kit

The Jump Kit in FBC: Firebreak is most useful for players who prioritize mobility. The primary tool that comes with this pack is like a charge stick that can help you jump higher and climb hard-to-reach areas. Moreover, the wrench can also be used to jump-start electronic equipment in the mission area and use it to distract the monsters while dealing damage. It can also be used to increase the efficiency of ammo outlets by overloading them, making it easier for allies to output damage.

The Jump Kit comes with the following equipment:

Electro Kinetic Charge Impactor: Starter item that can be used to shock enemies and energize electronics.

Starter item that can be used to shock enemies and energize electronics. Boombox: An unlockable defensive device that distracts monsters and explodes after a while.

An unlockable defensive device that distracts monsters and explodes after a while. AI19 Garden Gnome Altered Augment: Unlockable Parautility that creates an electrical storm in a range that can damage enemies and allies.

The Jump Kit is perfect for players who want to chain the electrical damage with status effects like Wet on enemies. It is also great for supporting Fix Kit players as they can buy time for the builds to complete.

3) Splash Kit

The Splash Kit in FBC: Firebreak is kind of a support-first role that deals with removing status effects or negative buffs. The primary tool for this class is a powered-up water cannon that can help teammates get rid of negative buffs like fire, radiation, and more. It is a kit that is perfect for missions where the hordes are too big and the team would need healing to complete all the tasks. Moreover, it pairs well with the Jump Kit as it can apply debuffs to enemies, making them vulnerable to shocks.

The Splash Kit has the following items:

Cranking Operated Fluidic Ejector: A starter tool that launches water to heal allies.

A starter tool that launches water to heal allies. Humidifier: An unlockable healing equipment that can produce rain in a small radius to heal allies.

An unlockable healing equipment that can produce rain in a small radius to heal allies. AI44 Teapot Altered Augment: Unlockable Parautility is highly lethal and transforms the cannon into a flamethrower that can dish out massive damage and even hurt allies.

This kit is great for beginners and can affect enemies with the Wet status effect, which makes it easier for Jump Kit users to chain damage output and clear a path. This is the only healing class in the game, and so can be crucial for most missions.

That said, the most useful category in FBC: Firebreak that you can pick is the Jump Kit. This is because of the mobility it provides alongside the ability to dish out massive damage.

It is important to note that missions will allow you to swap kits at certain points, so you can always change your approach. There is no perfect kit in FBC: Firebreak, as it will finally boil down to preference and playstyle. The Jump Kit is the way to go for fans who enjoy high agility and crowd control, while the Fix Kit is for point defense and anchoring down. The Splash Kit can be considered for players who are just starting and wish to take the game at a moderate pace instead of jumping into combat.

