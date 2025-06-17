How much does FBC Firebreak cost? Price explained

FBC Firebreak is out now, but the launch did not go exactly how Remedy Entertainment may have hoped. Still, the game's core concept is interesting and could be enjoyable for people who want to try a new tactical multiplayer. However, FBC Firebreak isn't a free game and costs $39.99 across all supported platforms. If you are planning to purchase it, there are a few different things to keep in mind.

Here’s everything you need to know about FBC Firebreak's pricing.

FBC Firebreak pricing explained

FBC Firebreak is a three-player co-op shooter developed by Remedy Entertainment, the makers of Alan Wake. You and your friends play as a Firebreaker, who are assigned the task of eliminating different anomalies from the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) headquarters and restoring everything to normal.

As mentioned, the base game costs $39.99. Here are all the supported platforms:

PC (Steam and Epic Games)

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

The game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

For those unaware, playing multiplayer games on PS and Xbox consoles requires an active online subscription. Thus, here's the lowest-tier subscription you must have to play the game with your friends:

Xbox Series X|S: Must have at least Xbox Game Pass Core, which costs $9.99/month.

Must have at least Xbox Game Pass Core, which costs $9.99/month. PlayStation 5: Must have at least PS Plus Essential, which costs $9.99/month as well.

PC players are not required to pay for any additional fees above the base game price to enjoy the multiplayer experience.

Deluxe Edition explained

Apart from the base game, Remedy offers a Deluxe Edition that provides more content as DLC. It includes the following items:

The Firestarter Premium Voice Pack

The Pencil Pusher Premium Voice Pack

Firestarter Armor Set Apex Revision: Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves

Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves Scorched Remnant Double-Barrel Shotgun Skin

Golden Firebreak Spray

Classified Requisition Firestarter: Set of 36 premium cosmetic items

The Firebreak Deluxe Edition costs an extra $9.99 above the base game and only contains cosmetic items.

That's everything you need to know about the game's pricing. For more information, visit the official website.

