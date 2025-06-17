All Jobs in FBC: Firebreak explained

If you want to know about all the Jobs in FBC: Firebreak, this article will be of assistance. This brand-new three-person co-op horror FPS is set in the same world as Control. Here, players take on the roles of specialized soldiers called Firebreak, who are assigned specific Jobs — missions players must complete.

Currently, players can tackle five different Jobs in FBC: Firebreak. Read on to learn more about them.

Every Job in FBC: Firebreak

Here are all the Jobs in FBC: Firebreak:

Hot Fix

Paper Chase

Ground Control

Frequency Shift

Freezer Duty

Each Job takes place in a unique environment, and each has three levels. Upon completing one level, players can progress to the next, resulting in a total of 15.

All Jobs in FBC: Firebreak (Image via Remedy Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

Here's a detailed overview of the Jobs players must complete to finish the game:

Trending

Hot Fix

The first Job in FBC: Firebreak is Hot Fix. In a facility, the Furnace has malfunctioned, causing the area to fill with intense, spreading heat. Your mission is to repair the Furnace while battling a group of Shufflers before the heat engulfs the entire area.

Paper Chase

The second Job in FBC: Firebreak is Paper Chase. An exponential increase in sticky notes has turned FBC members into Shufflers. Your task is to clear the sticky notes from the ground and walls to prevent further spread.

Ground Control

In this mission, you’ll head to a mining operations field infested with a swarm of Leeches. Your objective is to destroy the Leeches and locate a pearl-like item to save the area.

Frequency Shift

The fourth mission in FBC: Firebreak is Frequency Shift. You’ll visit the oldest house in the area, which has been overtaken by pink Exogenic Masses. These globs can stick to you if you’re not careful. Your job is to remove the masses from designated locations.

Freezer Duty

Likely the most challenging mission, Freezer Duty is the final Job in FBC: Firebreak. The Condor Ascender Ski Lift has generated extremely dangerous frost anomalies. Your task is to contain and remove these anomalies from the area.

Check out our other FPS coverage:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.