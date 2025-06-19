FBC Firebreak RTX 5080 GPU benchmarks and performance review

FBC Firebreak, Remedy's latest release, might not be the easiest game to run on PCs. Even on the latest high-end RTX 50 series cards, the game may run at sub-60 FPS with the best settings applied. While the game has been optimized well to handle a range of hardware, it also bundles a demanding ray tracing implementation that causes performance to stutter significantly.

We tested the performance of the GPU on the RTX 5080, and the numbers are particularly interesting. Read on to find out how the high-end card fared in the new first-person shooter.

FBC Firebreak can be a demanding game with all visual features cranked up

The RTX 5080 runs FBC Firebreak at the highest settings (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The RTX 5080 is designed for flawless 1440p and 4K gaming performance. We test FBC Firebreak at both resolutions on the card. All testing was done on the Founder's Edition of the GPU with a Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU and 32 GB DDR5-6000 RAM to ensure no system bottlenecks.

Trending

We test the highest settings in the game with DLSS set to Performance to show the best cases of visual quality and upscaling you can expect.

Here are the performance numbers logged on the RTX 5080 with the highest settings applied at 1440p:

Setting 0.1% Low FPS 1% Low FPS Average FPS High preset + RT 34 49 53 High preset + No RT 45 96 107 High preset + No RT + DLSS Performance 37 145 180

The game ships with the full DLSS 4 suite. You also get DLSS Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction. Here's the kind of performance you can expect at 4K with these modes turned on (besides ray tracing and Super Resolution set to Performance).

Setting 0.1% Low FPS 1% Low FPS Average FPS 4K High preset + RT + DLSS FG 4x 30 37 222 4K High preset + RT + DLSS FG 3x 35 42 193 4K High preset + RT + DLSS FG 2x 36 43 138 4K High preset + RT + DLSS (No FG) 39 40 75

We didn't notice high latency gains or stutters with any of the frame generation modes turned on. You must turn on DLSS Super Resolution to ensure the base framerate to multiply from stays well above 60. This ensures the gameplay stays smooth.

Moreover, at 4K, DLSS Performance renders the game at 1920 × 1080 and upscales it with the new Transformer model, which means the output image quality looks decent. While there's still some noticeable difference, the technology has improved enough for casual gamers not to notice a thing.

Playing FBC Firebreak on RTX 50 series GPUs: Our recommendation

RTX 50 series GPUs can play Firebreak at the highest settings (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The game looks visually impressive with the High settings applied. Although DLSS frame generation might not be ideal for competitive gamers where split-second response times matter, this isn't applicable for FBC Firebreak, given it's not a PvP title. The mostly co-operative player vs environment (PvE) setup of the game ensures you can rely on DLSS techniques without major performance issues.

We recommend sticking to the highest settings with DLAA turned on for crisp picture quality in FBC Firebreak. On top of this, set DLSS frame generation to 2x on 5070 Ti and above or 3x on RTX 5070 and below. This will ensure the framerates stay high while you get decent picture quality and latencies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More