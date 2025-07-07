What is the Ironman mode in Ready or Not?

Ironman mode in Ready or Not is the epitome of realism in gaming. It’s the most challenging mode, where death is permanent — if you die, you must restart the game from scratch. This mode isn't meant for casual players; it's designed for those seeking a real challenge, where every action must be executed with pinpoint accuracy, as your life and your squad’s lives depend on it.

However, Ironman mode is exclusively available in the single-player campaign and significantly raises the stakes. Since this is a tactical first-person shooter that simulates a SWAT team handling high-risk criminal scenarios, this mode amplifies the pressure and realism even further.

This article will explain Ironman mode in more detail and guide you on how to enable it in Ready or Not.

Ready or Not: Ironman mode explained

Ironman is an optional hardcore setting available within Commander mode in Ready or Not. Commander mode itself is already challenging because it features its own progression system and stress management mechanics for your teammates, adding layers of difficulty and realism.

Ironman mode in the game (Image via VOID Interactive)

Before starting Commander mode, you’re shown a warning: “There will be no restarts or second chances once you enter a mission,” and “any losses are permanent.” This warning itself suggests that the mode is designed to offer the most intense, challenging, and realistic gameplay experience in the game.

But the developers didn’t stop there. For those seeking an even greater challenge, they’ve added the optional Ironman feature, which is disabled by default. Once enabled, it transforms the game into the ultimate SWAT simulation, where every decision matters.

You must plan your missions carefully, move with caution, and constantly monitor your teammates. If your character dies, it’s game over with no checkpoints or saves. You’ll have to start from the very first mission all over again.

How to enable Ironman Mode:

Launch Ready or Not. Select Singleplayer. Choose Commander Mode. On the screen showing your save files, look under New Game. You’ll see the Ironman option (disabled by default). Click it to enable, then start your new game with this brutally difficult setting.

Also read: Ready or Not optimized settings: How to get more FPS

That covers everything about the Ironman difficulty setting in Ready or Not. If you’re new to the game, you're recommended to avoid this mode at first. Instead, play the standard missions to get familiar with the gameplay mechanics and overall flow. Once you're confident with how things work, you can consider enabling this intense setting; otherwise, you might end up frustrated and ruin your experience.

