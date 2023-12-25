How to play Ready or Not on PC

Currently, Ready or Not is receiving significant acclaim from the gaming community for its intense, action-packed gameplay. The title's premise involves navigating its in-game environment known as Los Sueños, where you must eliminate terrorist groups and rescue civilians. Developed by VOID Interactive, Ready or Not is exclusively available on PC.

With its outstanding visuals and innovative gameplay elements, the game demands a PC that meets its specific requirements. This article provides information on the price of Ready or Not, the download process, necessary system specifications, and a brief walkthrough of the game.

Ready or Not price, PC requirements, and more

To play Ready or Not on your PC, visit its official Steam Page. The game is currently being sold for $49.99. Purchase and install it on your computer. However, ensure that your PC meets the necessary specifications to run the game.

Below are the PC requirements for Ready or Not:

Minimum:

A 64-bit processor and operating system

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

System: Make sure you have a 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 90 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

Graphics: You must have NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB or AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

Recommended:

A 64-bit processor and operating system

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-1600 / Intel Core i5-7600K

System: 64-bit Windows 10

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 90 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or better

Ready or Not game modes and walkthrough tips

You also have the option to embark on a solo adventure (Image via VOID Interactive)

You can choose to play the game in single-player or multiplayer mode. While the game is particularly enjoyable when played with friends, you can also embark on a solo adventure. Opting for solo mode triggers the automatic addition of AI-controlled bots to compose a comprehensive five-member squad.

Success in the game hinges on strategic gameplay to overcome challenges. This entails directing and commanding the AI bots within your team, fostering coordination and strategic planning throughout missions. Additionally, the game features an intriguing Commander mode, allowing you to handpick squadmates and take charge of managing the SWAT team.

You can personalize these weapons (Image via YouTube/ Gamer Max Channel)

Regarding weaponry, there are four main types of lethal arms: assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, and sidearms, each offering a selection of diverse models.

Additionally, you can personalize them by adding various scopes, muzzles, over barrels, and other equipment to align with your mission preferences. Furthermore, you will encounter a range of clothing options to tailor your character's appearance to your liking.